If you need some refuge from the constant hustle and bustle of Sherbrooke Street, Westmount’s greenhouse and conservatory has reopened to the public after more than seven years of being closed.
The conservatory and greenhouse were initially built in 1927 and cl0sed to the public after a glass panel from the ceiling fell inside the garden in September 2015.
The City of Westmount says both public spaces have been “completely restored” while “preserving the unique appearance of the heritage structure.”
The newly renovated spaces have been revamped using “superior quality” materials, including structural silicone and glass, along with all electromechanical systems.
The conservatory and greenhouse is open every weekday from 10 am until 8 pm and until 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Both spaces are free to enter and offer a seriously gorgeous hidden getaway, just steps from Sherbrooke Street.
Pictures and videos of the anticipated reopening have already started to flood Instagram:
Westmount Conservatory and Greenhouse
When: Every day
Time: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 8 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 4624 Sherbrooke Street
Price: Free