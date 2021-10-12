14 things to do in Montreal this week: October 12 to 17

Thanks to Thanksgiving, we’re already nearing the halfway point of the workweek.

If you want your week to feel like it’s zooming by even quicker, here are a bunch of things to do in Montreal from now until October 17.

The fact that we’re almost halfway through October is mind-boggling, but we’ll worry about that on Sunday.

Until then, here are a few things that should keep you busy across Montreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upper Canada Village (@uppercanadavill)

How about more than 7,000 pumpkins in one place?

Pumpkinferno, the one-kilometre walk with a backdrop of the picturesque 19th-century setting, is only 148 kilometres from Montreal.

When: From now until October 31

Time: 4 – 10 pm

Where: 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ON

Price: $20

If you’re looking for thrills and frills, look no further than La Ronde’s spooktacular Halloween events calendar.

After a one-year hiatus, La Ronde is bringing Fright Fest back throughout the month of October.

This year’s edition, which kicked off on October 2, features fan-favourite haunted attractions with some new spooky surprises sprinkled in.

When: From now until October 31

Where: La Ronde

Time: 1 pm – 10 pm

Price: All-day passes begin at $44.99

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal is finally reopened.

Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.

Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.

When: Daily

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

Montreal’s Botanical Garden will shine bright with hundreds of illuminated lanterns thanks to the Gardens of Light.

The eight-week festival will offer a “brand new journey,” says the Espace pour la vie website, focusing on this year’s theme, “An ode to the Moon.”

The lantern fest will be devoted to the Moon this fall, the “universal beacon that has guided human beings since the dawn of time.” Espace pour la vie says the Moon will be the light that ushers guests on their path to discover the Gardens of Light.

When: From now until October 31

Time: 7 – 10 pm, nightly

Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est

Price: $8.25 – $16.50

Ferme Marineau – Pumpkin patch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferme Marineau (@fermemarineau)



This farm has an impressive selection of fall-based activities on-site, including pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pumpkin bowling (which is exactly what it sounds like), a giant pumpkin house, corn maze, a petting zoo, tractor rides, and of course, food and drink.

When: Weekends from now until the end of October

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: 4356 Boulevard Dagenais Ouest, Laval

Price: $4

An Indigenous art show will take place at the Riverside Inn in Kahnawake from now until October 24.

Iontkahthohtha will showcase artwork by Onkwehón: we artists from Tuesday to Saturday every week for the rest of the month.

When: From now until October 24

Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 1 – 6 pm; Friday & Saturday, 1 -8 pm

Where: The Riverside Inn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Find the key (@findthekeymtl)

‘Tis the season of good frights and cheap thrills, and what better way to celebrate that than going to one of Montreal’s premier escape rooms?

Find the Key is the perfect spot for a one-of-a-kind group activity and can be found in the downtown area. The facility contains four unique escape rooms and experiences that you and your group can participate in.

When: Daily

Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 pm – 9 pm; Friday, 2:30 – 10:30 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 10:30 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 1000 Atateken #101

Price: $20 – $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Montréal (@timeoutmarketmontreal)

Retro arcade games at the biggest food court in Montreal, what more could you want?

When: Every day

Time: 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Eaton Centre, 705 Saint-Catherine Street W

Price: $1 per token

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOMENT FACTORY (@momentfactory)

Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.

Featuring a night-time walk lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.

When: From now until October 16

Time: 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

Maybe you’re not in the mood to go out on the town? If that’s the case, this virtual exhibition of Leonard Cohen might be up your alley.

The online exhibition is divided into four main themes that are omnipresent in Leonard Cohen’s body of work: Poetic Thought, Spirituality & Humility, Love and Loss & Longing.

When: From now until February 2024

Time: 24/7

Where: Online

Price: Free

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

Since opening on September 23, the take-out counter has been dishing out delicious homemade goods in a unique picture-worthy space, which for many food enthusiasts, is the ultimate cafe experience.

When: Every day

Time: 8 am – 8 pm

Where: 26 Rue Gounod (in font of Jarry Park)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie Expo (@barbieexpo)

Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.

When: Daily

Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 1455 Rue Peel

Price: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basilique Notre-Dame, Montréal (@basiliquenotredame)

October is the last month to take in AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular and beautiful events.

Moment Factory presents the immersive light show at the timeless Notre Dame Basilica.

It’s seriously breathtaking.

When: October 15 and 16

Time: 6, 7, 8 and 9 pm

Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest

Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online