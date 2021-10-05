Montreal’s Time Out market is looking a little bit different these days. And if you’re a fan of classic video games, the changes are welcomed with open arms.

If you thought food courts and arcades inside malls were relics of the past, you’d be dead wrong.

Time Out, Montreal’s premier gourmet food court, recently brought in a retro arcade pop-up from North Star Pinball, located in Le Plateau. The setup, which includes three pinball machines, Pong, a photo booth and more, is part of Time Out’s very own “Love Local” initiative which aims to empower local businesses through collaboration.

Customers of the cafeteria are encouraged to play retro games before or after their meals.

Fan favourites at the North Star Pinball pop-up also include Pac-Man’s Arcade Party and a Montreal Canadiens version of Super Chexx Pro NHL Edition.

The Pinball machines include three themes: The Mandalorian, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Tokens for games can be bought on site.

So, if you were looking for any excuse to get yourself something delicious, this is it.

Address: Eaton Centre, 705 Saint-Catherine Street W

Hours: Every day from 12 pm to 8 pm