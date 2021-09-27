11 things to do in Montreal this week: September 27 to October 1

If you think the summer zoomed by, there goes September too.

As the leaves across town start to change colour and the weather drops to more comfortable temperatures, Montreal is still bustling with fun things to do.

From Osheaga to street food festivals, here’s how you can spend the last week of September in Montreal.

The full-size Osheaga festival that fans are accustomed to won’t return to Montreal this summer but the slimmed-down edition that was announced will kick off this weekend.

Friday’s artists include Charlotte Cardin, The Franklin Electric, Odie, Soran, Magi Merlin, and more. The festival will take place rain or shine.

A gathering and march will be held at the Place du Canada on September 30 to commemorate the first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Organized by the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, in partnership with the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), this event is part of the “Every Child Matters” movement to commemorate the tragedy of Residential Schools.

Speakers, a ceremony, and drums will precede the march to Place-des-Arts, where speeches and artists’ performances will be held. Speakers include Indigenous leaders, Indigenous rights defenders, and Youth from Quebec and Labrador communities.

When: Thursday, September 30

Time: 1 pm (suggested arrival starting at 12:30 pm)

Where: Place du Canada (near Peel & René Levesque) followed by a march to Place des Arts

The first First Friday in two years kicked off in September and the weekend-long festival is returning at the end of this week for its second First Friday. The festival says with more than 50 food trucks and restaurateurs, it is the largest gathering of its kind in Canada. A full list of vendors hasn't yet been announced for the three-day foodapalooza, but it will include two Portuguese wine bars, a 200-seat SAQ zone, beer bars, cocktail trucks, DJs, Mexican food terraces, a relaxation station, and more than 40 food trucks. When: October 1-3

Time: Friday, 4 pm – 10 pm; Saturday, 12 pm – 10 pm; Sunday, 12 pm – 9 pm

Where: 4545 Pierre-de Coubertin, Olympic Park

As we prepare to enter October, why not get in the Halloween mood? Find the Key is the perfect spot for a one-of-a-kind group activity and can be found in the downtown area. The facility contains four unique escape rooms and experiences that you and your group can participate in: The Unknown, Insomnium, The Cabin in the Woods, and Haunted Pirate Ship. When: Every day until November 1

Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 pm – 9 pm; Friday, 2:30 – 10:30 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 10:30 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 1000 Atateken #101

Price: $20 – $25

La Ferme Forget in Laval offers visitors some pretty un-forget-able experiences, including their famous corn maze, available to visit all weekend.

The farm is not exaggerating when they call their cornfield “giant” as it spans the area of over five football fields (3.5 hectares). With all that real estate, the farm manufactured two mazes; a shorter one that takes about 20 minutes to solve and a longer one that can take over an hour.

When: Every day in September

Where: 7901 Av. Marcel-Villeneuve, Laval

Time: Every day from 9 am – 5 pm, Night maze: Every Friday from 6 pm to 11 pm

Price: $8 – $15

Montreal’s Botanical Garden will shine bright with hundreds of illuminated lanterns as the Gardens of Light returns to the city this week.

The eight-week festival will offer a “brand new journey,” says the Espace pour la vie website, focusing on this year’s theme, “An ode to the Moon.”

The lantern fest will be devoted to the Moon this fall, the “universal beacon that has guided human beings since the dawn of time.” Espace pour la vie says the Moon will be the light that ushers guests on their path to discover the Gardens of Light.

When: From now until October 31

Time: 7 – 10 pm, nightly

Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est

Price: $8.25 – $16.50

This year, Puces POP’s market at Église Saint-Denis will feature 120 different artisans and vendors from all around Montreal. Products will range from homemade rugs, ceramics, and one-of-a-kind art pieces.

For the complete list of merchants and/or more information, click here.

When: From now until October 11

Where: Église Saint Denis, 5075 rue Rivard (in front of Laurier Metro)

Price: Free

AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular events, returned to the iconic basilica this summer.

Moment Factory presents the immersive light show at the timeless Notre Dame Basilica.

When: From now until November 2

Time: 6 pm and 9 pm

Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest

Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.

Featuring a night-time walk lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.

When: From now until October 16

Time: 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.

When: Daily

Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 1455 Rue Peel

Price: Free admission