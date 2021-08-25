This summer's full Osheaga lineup has been revealed

The full-size Osheaga festival that fans are accustomed to won’t return to Montreal this summer but the slimmed-down edition announced its lineup on Wednesday.

Osheaga has branded this year’s fest as the “Get Together” edition of the fest, featuring an all-Canadian lineup.

The three-day festival runs from October 1 to 3 at Parc Jean-Drapeau with Canadian singers and groups, including Charlotte Cardin, Jessie Reyez, Half Moon Run, DVSN, The Franklin Electric, Majid Jordan, Geoffrey, Allan Rayman, July talk, Stars, The Damn Truth, Grandson, Killy, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OSHEAGA (@osheaga)

According to the festival’s website, all COVID-19 precautions will be detailed out in September.

Tickets range from $85 to $135 for a single day and vary from $245 to $390 for the entire weekend.

The festival will take place rain or shine.