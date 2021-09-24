13 things to do in Montreal this weekend: September 24 to 26

Somehow, summer has absolutely zoomed by and we’re settling into the first official weekend of fall.

And while the leaves haven’t changed colour yet, the weather is dropping to more comfortable temperatures. It’s probably safe to swap out those shorts for pants.

Besides, sweater weather is arguably the best time of year.

From apple picking to pumpkin patches, street art, and food, here is what’s worth checking out across Montreal this weekend.

La Ferme Forget in Laval offers visitors some pretty un-forget-able experiences, including their famous corn maze, available to visit all weekend.

The farm is not exaggerating when they call their cornfield “giant” as it spans the area of over five football fields (3.5 hectares). With all that real estate, the farm manufactured two mazes; a shorter one that takes about 20 minutes to solve and a longer one that can take over an hour.

Get lost this weekend!

When: Every day in September

Where: 7901 Av. Marcel-Villeneuve, Laval

Time: Every day from 9 am – 5 pm, Night maze: Every Friday from 6 pm to 11 pm

Price: $8 – $15

Do you like dumplings?

That’s a silly question. Of course, you do.

Well anyway, lucky for you, we found the hottest dumpling deals in town.

For five fivers and a loonie, you can have unlimited dumplings at JIAO Dim Sum Bar in Montreal on September 26. But be sure to act quickly since the Notre-Dame Street staple is offering the discount for one day only.

When: Sunday, September 26

Times: Promotion runs from 12 pm to 3 pm

Where: 399 Notre-Dame St W

Montreal’s Botanical Garden will shine bright with hundreds of illuminated lanterns as the Gardens of Light returns to the city this week.

The eight-week festival will offer a “brand new journey,” says the Espace pour la vie website, focusing on this year’s theme, “An ode to the Moon.”

The lantern fest will be devoted to the Moon this fall, the “universal beacon that has guided human beings since the dawn of time.” Espace pour la vie says the Moon will be the light that ushers guests on their path to discover the Gardens of Light.

When: From now until October 31

Time: 7 – 10 pm, nightly

Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est

Price: $8.25 – $16.50

This year, Puces POP’s market at Église Saint-Denis will feature 120 different artisans and vendors from all around Montreal. Products will range from homemade rugs, ceramics, and one-of-a-kind art pieces.

For the complete list of merchants and/or more information, click here.

When: September 24-26

Where: Église Saint Denis, 5075 rue Rivard (in front of Laurier Metro)

Price: Free

As seen in Just For Laughs and a Juno-award nominee for his new comedy album, “Panderek,” Derek Seguin is one of Montreal’s most recognized comedians.

Swing by The Nest for some tasty popcorn, laughs, and the chuckle-inducing mind of Mr. Seguin.

When: September 24 & 25

Time: 8 pm (and 10:30 on Saturday)

Where: Comedy Nest, 2313 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest (3rd floor)

Price: $6 – $12, available online

This free festival takes place every Sunday in the summer, near the monument to Sir George-Étienne Cartier. Tam Tams is a colourful gathering of drummers, dancers, vendors and just happy people.

When: Sunday, September 26

Time: 12 pm

Where: Mount Royal Park

Price: Free

Montreal’s McCord Museum is showing a one-of-a-kind Christian Dior exhibition from now until Sunday.

The exhibition, presented by Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, is a historical showcase of “creations of the first decade of the haute couture house of Dior, created by the famous French couturier Christian Dior.”

When: From now until September 26

Times: Friday, 8 am – 9 pm; Saturday, 8 am – 11 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm;

Where: McCord Museum, 690 Sherbrooke St W,

Price: Tickets range from $9.50 to $19

‘Tis the season of good frights and cheap thrills, and what better way to celebrate that than going to one of Montreal’s premier escape rooms?

Find the Key is the perfect spot for a one-of-a-kind group activity and can be found in the downtown area. The facility contains four unique escape rooms and experiences that you and your group can participate in.

When: Daily

Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 pm – 9 pm; Friday, 2:30 – 10:30 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 10:30 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 1000 Atateken #101

Price: $20 – $25

AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular events, is summing up its 4-month run this weekend.

Moment Factory presents the immersive light show at the timeless Notre Dame Basilica.

The updated version of the spectacle celebrates the materials and colours of Notre-Dame. The new musical accompaniment has also been added for the purpose of showing off the Basilica’s 7,000 pipe Casavant organ, which has been in operation since 1891.

When: Until September 25

Time: 6 pm and 9 pm

Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest

Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.

Featuring a night-time walk lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.

When: From now until October 16

Time: 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

Maybe you’re not in the mood to go out on the town? If that’s the case, this virtual exhibition of Leonard Cohen might be up your alley.

The online exhibition is divided into four main themes that are omnipresent in Leonard Cohen’s body of work: Poetic Thought, Spirituality & Humility, Love and Loss & Longing.

When: From now until February 2024

Time: 24/7

Where: Online

Price: Free

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.

When: Daily

Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 1455 Rue Peel

Price: Free admission