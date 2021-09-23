Get endless dumplings for under $30 at this Montreal Dim Sum spot this weekend

Do you like dumplings?

That’s a silly question. Of course, you do.

Well anyway, lucky for you, we found the hottest dumpling deals in town.

For five fivers and a loonie, you can have unlimited dumplings at JIAO Dim Sum Bar in Montreal on September 26. But be sure to act quickly since the Notre-Dame Street staple is offering the discount for one day only.

September 26 is a very special day for JIAO for one than one reason. For starters, it’s National Dumpling Day. And most importantly, it’s the dim sum bar’s anniversary.

Coincidence? We think not.

The promotion will go from 12 pm to 3 pm on Sunday. The event will also feature live music.

If you’re interested, make sure to reserve a spot on the restaurant’s website.

All-you-can-eat dumplings at JIAO

Where: 399 Notre-Dame St W

When: September 26

Times: Promotion runs from 12 pm to 3 pm