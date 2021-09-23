New Montreal restaurant lets local graffiti artists tag their walls (PHOTOS)

When the owners of Le Speakeasy decided to open up a restaurant, they knew they wanted to do things a little differently. So what did they do?

Invite 15 graffiti artists to vandalize the inside of the building, of course.

“We wanted to change the face of the restaurant,” says co-owner Cédric Saint-Onge. “We contacted many artists in order to get every wall done, and gave them total artistic freedom.”

The beautiful final result of this experiment is an array of different art styles and colours that come together to create one of the most unique dining experiences in the city.

Saint-Onge remarks that people either “love it or hate it.”

Vandale, which opened up shop in the Old Port last week, is now an extension of Le Speakeasy. With the bar in the basement, Vandale occupies the main floor and mezzanine of the large space.

As for the food, the restaurant’s gourmet menu consists of French-inspired dishes made with fresh, local ingredients.

It is not “fusion,” a word the owners try to stay away from, but something entirely unique instead — not unlike the decor.

Address: 1629 Saint-Catherine St W

Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 5 pm – 12 am; Saturday, 6 pm – 12 am