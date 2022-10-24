HOTctober: It's forecast to feel like nearly 30ºC in Montreal this week

Montreal is in for some topsy-turvy weather this week.

The last week of October weather is bringing some high highs with some seasonal lows, beginning Tuesday.

According to The Weather Network’s short-term forecast, Tuesday is expected to feel like 25ºC followed by 27ºC on Wednesday.

But don’t start pulling out all the summertime furniture just yet. It’s supposed to drop down to more seasonal temperatures on Thursday and last until Halloween.

Up to 10 mm of rainfall is also in the forecast for Wednesday, but at least there’s no you-know-what (the S-word) in the cards for the rest of the week. Nobody wants to cap off October with snow.

The Weather Network

In fact, according to AccuWeather’s long-term winter forecast for Montreal, it seems like we might be getting some comfort from powder this year.

The weather agency says that due to an orientation of a jet stream and the climatological phenomenon known as La Niña, some Canadian areas will bear the brunt of stormy winter weather while other areas could experience a break on their heating bills.

AccuWeather is predicting that Montreal will fall in the latter category.

Longtime AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson — who has spent decades forecasting the weather in Canada — has put together AccuWeather’s annual winter forecast for the country, detailing what Canadians can expect for the upcoming season.

That doesn’t mean Quebecers should cancel their winter ski trips up north. The meteorologist noted that “more snow days” than normal are predicted for northern Quebec and “near-to above-normal” natural snow conditions are expected for ski country across eastern Canada.

Specifically in Montreal, Anderson says residents can expect more mixed precipitation-type of storms due to the episodes of mild air that are forecast to persist throughout the winter.

Until then, enjoy a couple of early workweek hot days as Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to bring four and five hours of daily sunshine, respectively.