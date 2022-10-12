"That's not a f**king decoration": Canadian hanging Halloween display sparks debate online

Editor’s note: The following article contains images that some readers might find offensive

A Halloween decoration in Montreal has triggered an online debate about the differences between scary and offensive displays.

A frighteningly real photo of a dummy being hanged from a tree in Montreal’s Ahuntsic neighbourhood was shared in the “Montreal Then and Now” Facebook group. The display features a human-sized dummy hanged by its neck from a tree with a blood-stained pillowcase over its head.

There’s also duct tape wrapped around the dummy’s ankles and torso, entwined in fairy lights.

Later shared on Twitter, people online are saying the hanging display is too graphic for people walking by, specifically children.

People in the comments section of the Facebook post are saying the display is “in bad taste” and is “not the spirit of Halloween.”

One user says the person who made the display could “be using Halloween as a cover for their own psychopathy, definitely someone to keep tabs on.”

Others think the display is creative.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, who admit they’d received calls about the display. The city’s police force visited the site and asked the owners of the display to have a sign that reads “fake” underneath the tree.

Some IDIOT in Montreal put up a WAY TOO REALISTIC hanging body as a Halloween decoration. It prompted 911 calls and denunciations from neighbours and suicide prevention associations. pic.twitter.com/DZemgcAyq3 — 👻🍁 Pink Spooky Cat 🍁👻 (@HugoThePinkCat) October 12, 2022

Here’s how some people on Twitter reacted to the display on Wednesday. What do you think — has this Halloween decoration gone too far?

Fun is canceled, everybody. No grim or macabre displays. Cartoon ghosts, bats and cats only. — Flynn!! (@sleddogflynn) October 12, 2022

Dark and intense Halloween decorations are fun as hell. This? Yeah, hard no on that one lmao.

Doing that is just asking to get investigated. — Raging Dog ΘΔ (@mechaMelancholy) October 12, 2022

I like scary things, but this is a street not a haunted house. This is gross! Have some class. — Gay Ghosting the System (@Overlord_Mikey) October 12, 2022

That is way too scary looking, I like spooky but this is way over the line. — 🏳️‍⚧️Articus Lucius🏴 (@ArticusLucius) October 12, 2022

As someone who struggles with depression and has had suicidal thoughts before. This is not okay. Don’t do this. — 🏳️‍⚧️Ellie🏳️‍🌈 (@sweetvixenellie) October 12, 2022