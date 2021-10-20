9 times the Montreal Canadiens nailed their Halloween costumes

Hockey is a game of sharp edges, split decisions, and big body checks. This kind of intensity requires professional players to bring their utmost focus and energy to the rink every night.

And if you play in Montreal, that pressure is always magnified.

Because of the sport’s serious nature, we often forget about the players’ personalities off the ice. Luckily, Halloween is one of the few opportunities where players can show off their goofy (or spooky) side.

In recent years, Canadiens players have elevated their Halloween costume game to new heights. Here are a few of our favourite Habs player get-ups from the past few autumns.

Who knows? You might even get a few costume ideas of your own.

Carey Price – Gomez Addams

Back in 2019, Carey Price and his wife Angela took the streets as Gomez and Morticia from the Addams family. Angela’s gown and Carey’s mustache really tied the whole thing together nicely.

Jeff Petry – Big bad wolf

Last year, defenceman Jeff Petry put the ultimate family costume together. With his wife Julie as Little Red Riding Hood, and his children as the three little pigs, Petry completed the fairytale ensemble with his surprisingly realistic wolfman suit.

Jonathan Drouin – The First Purge

Jonathan Drouin and girlfriend Marie Laurence went full spooky mode in 2018, dressing up as characters from The First Purge. The makeup was A1, earning them a spot on this list.

Ryan Poehling & Michael Pezzetta – Vote For Pedro

We love a good duo costume, and that’s exactly what Laval Rocket teammates Ryan Poehling and Michael Pezzetta gave us two years ago with their renditions of Pedro and Napoleon Dynamite.

Paul Byron – Star Wars

Paul Byron and family fully committed to Halloween in 2020 with their Star Wars costumes. Extra points for the BB-8 dog costume.

Max Domi – The Joker

In his time with the Canadiens, Max Domi showed off one of the best joker renditions in town. The flow really helped to capture the villain’s essence.

PK Subban – Thriller

Way back in 2014, PK Subban stunned fans with his Michael Jackson Thriller costume. The zombie makeup and red leather jacket were so perfect that we still remember it all these years later.

Nick Suzuki, Cale Fleury, Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Money Heist

The bromance was real when this triple threat was unrecognizable in their Casa del Papel uniforms.

Nicolas Deslauriers – Castaway

Nicolas Deslauriers had a very creative couples costume with his partner Joanie back in 2018. Fans of the Tom Hanks film Castaway will appreciate details like the FedEx box.