13 awesome things to do in Montreal this weekend: June 3 to 5
Remember during those frightfully cold February days when you weren’t sure that winter would ever end in Montreal?
It has.
And it’s gorgeous. June is totally like the Friday night of the summertime: it’s full of gorgeous weather, the city is bumping with things to do, and AC is on full crank.
As Montreal gears up for its usual hosting of events and festivals, dip your toes into the first weekend with 13 of these exciting things worth checking out.
First Fridays
The biggest street food event in Canada is returning to Montreal this weekend, and it’ll be sticking around for the entire summer.
Les Premiers Vendredis (First Fridays) has been taking place every summer since 2012, albeit in a limited capacity during the pandemic. This time around, however, the summer-long street food party will return in its former glory.
With more than 50 food trucks and restaurateurs, the festival says it is the largest gathering of its kind from coast-to-coast.
When: Friday, June 3
Time: 4 pm – 11 pm
Where: Olympic Park
Price: Free admission, food prices vary
Diplo
Diplo, the American DJ is spinning tunes at the always popular Piknic Electronik grounds at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Sunday.
When: Friday, June 3
Time: 4 pm
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Tickets: Available online
Montreal Fringe Festival
The St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival is like a summertime block party filled with theatre, dance, music, and comedy. There are over 800 performances spread out across Le Plateau, all in celebration of creativity.
There are more than 500 artists spread out across 20 different venues, all for good prices — some of which are free.
Visit the website for a full program of times and venues.
When: From now until June 19
Time: Varies per show
When: Various venues across Le Plateau
Price: Varies
Festival TransAmériques
The Festival TransAmériques is an annual dance and theatre festival held in Montreal. The 16th edition of the FTA kicked off in May and will shimmy around until next week.
When: From now until June 9
Time: Various times, check the online program for specifics
Where: Various venues, check the online program for specifics
Price: Free admission
Henry Rollins
Henry Rollins, known for being the frontman of the band Black Flag, will be rockin’ out the timeless Corona Theatre this weekend as part of his “Good To See You” tour.
When: Saturday, June 4
Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Corona Theatre
Tickets: Starting at $38, available online
Tam-Tams
Tam-Tams is quintessential Montreal. A bunch of people drinking, dancing, and smoking the funky stuff at the base of our namesake mountain. What more could you want?
The magical weekly outdoor party is back and it’s arguably the best time of year to join the free party. It’s as simple as showing up for an afternoon of food, vendors, fun, and music.
An absolute Montreal summer must-do.
When: Every Sunday in June
Time: 12 pm until sunset
Where: Sir George-Etienne Cartier Monument
La Ronde
Might be as good a time as ever to check out Quebec’s biggest amusement park this weekend.
Try battling The Goliath, get rocked on Le Ednor, the Chaos, or try to win your significant other a prize.
When: Weekends only until June 12, every day past June 18
Time: 10:30 am – 8 pm (11:30 pm during the fireworks)
Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald
Price: $37.99, available online and on-site
Piknik Electronik
Piknic is an outdoor electric music dance festival featuring DJs and artists from all over the world. There are obviously good tunes, but there’s also good food, good drinks, and plenty of activities to keep you going. Best of all – the show goes on rain or shine.
DJ Claude Vonstroke will be spinning the beats this weekend.
When: Sunday, June 6
Time: 2 pm – 9:30 pm
Where: Parc Jean Drapeau
Price: $25, available online
VAN GOGH – Distorsion
Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?
The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.
When: Thursdays – Sundays in June
Time: 9 am – 9:40 pm
Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine
Price: $24 – $32, available online
The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Her Majesty Queen Charlotte is requesting Bridgerton fans’ attendance at a live event in Montreal.
The in-person event takes place in four cities across North America: Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and Montreal.
The ball will transport guests back to London, England’s Regency-era, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.
When: June 3 – 5,
Time: 4, 6:30, 9 pm
Where: L’Arsenal contemporary art, 2020 William Street, Montreal
Price: Starts at $49, available online
Cirque du Soleil – Kooza
Cirque du Soleil is launching its new show, KOOZA, this weekend — a show that blends subcontinental sounds, stunning lighting, wild costumes, and acrobatic wonder.
When: June 3 – 5
Time: 4 & 8 pm
Where: Under The White Big Top, Old Montreal
Price: $121 (Friday), starting at $61 (Saturday & Sunday)
VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas
They sailed the seas, conquered great cities, and have now touched down in Montreal.
When: From now until October 10
Time: Tuesday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm; closed Mondays
Where: 350 Place Royale, Old Montreal
Price: $8 – $25
Graham Kay at The Comedy Nest
This weekend might be the time to get ready for JFL next month.
As seen on The Tonight Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Just For Laughs, Graham Kay combines optimism with sarcasm in a unique way as he lands at The Comedy Nest all weekend.
Openers and emcees include Montreal comedians Derek Seguin, Gabriel Omassi, Aseem Halbe, Carly Baker, and more.
When: June 2 – 4
Time: 8 and 10:30 pm (on Friday and Saturday)
Where: The Comedy Nest
Price: $6 – $17.50, available online