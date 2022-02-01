Legault backtracks on Quebec's tax for the unvaccinated

During a Wednesday press conference, Quebec Premier Francois Legault confirmed that he would not follow through with his “tax” against the unvaccinated, a measure he originally proposed on January 11.

“We won’t go ahead with the health contribution. I understand that this divides Quebecers,” said the premier. “I have some concerns seeing Quebecers divided… My role is to ensure a certain level of peace and cohesion in society.”

Despite the proposed measure falling through, Legault confirmed that the way to “accelerate the lockdown lifting” is vaccination and that he would do everything in his power to increase his province’s vaccination rates.

The tax had been met with public backlash. A Canadian human rights organization called it “deeply troubling,” a public interest law firm was prepared to take legal action against the decision, and other Canadian premiers called it “un-Canadian.”

Legault and the government didn’t provide any additional details as to exactly how the “unvaxxed tax” would work, though the premier initially announced the fee would be “significant” for unvaccinated citizens. Reports indicated Legault was planning to charge anywhere from $100 to $800 per unvaccinated citizen, based on their respective income.

According to Legault, roughly 10% of eligible Quebecers remain unvaccinated.

As of February 14, sports and artistic activities can resume in the province. Legault says fitness centres and spas must operate at half their capacity, like restaurants, which opened on Monday.

On February 7, showrooms and places of worship can also reopen “under certain conditions.”

