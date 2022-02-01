Quebec reports 63 deaths, over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases over past day

Quebec has reported 2,730 new COVID-19 cases and 63 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux has confirmed coronavirus cases in the province have reached 864,621, and the death toll is 13,286.

There are 2,852 people hospitalized in the province, a decrease of 36 compared to Monday morning.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has decreased by 10 in the past 24 hours, totalling 223 across the province.

Over the past day, 42,063 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the region. Since December 2020, 17,685,239 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

In a press conference last week, Quebec Premier François Legault said we can “see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Premier François Legault is scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, where he is expected to update citizens about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec. The conference is scheduled to take place at 1 pm.

As of Monday, January 31, restaurants across the province have been able to function at 50% capacity and host a maximum of four customers from two different “family bubbles.”

All Quebecers 18 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.