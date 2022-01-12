NewsCoronavirus

"Madness": Twitter erupts in reaction to Quebec's new "unvax tax"

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Jan 12 2022, 3:13 pm
"Madness": Twitter erupts in reaction to Quebec's new "unvax tax"
Francoislegault/Twitter | Shutterstock

Quebec remains the subject of headlines around the world as Premier Francois Legault announced on January 11 that the government wants to impose a “significant” financial penalty on the “small minority” of Quebecers who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Under these new measures, anyone without a medical vaccination exemption will have to pay an extra tax.

Details about the new “health contribution,” which is the first North American measure of its kind, did not include a date or a price for the penalty.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) called the proposition “deeply troubling” and “abusive” in a statement shared with Daily Hive.

Meanwhile, Twitter users around the globe were eager to voice their frustration and disappointment with the “unvax tax” as “Quebec” and “Legault” trended on the social network.

Both those who are pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine seemed to agree that the province’s measures have gone too far.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT