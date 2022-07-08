A FREE Filipino night market food fest is coming to Montreal

If you’re a Filipino food and music fan, you can spend a summer evening celebrating the community and culture with a new event organized by Filipinos of Montreal.

The Filipino Night Market, which takes place on July 16 right across from La Ronde, is set to be quite the event. The best part? Entry is completely free to the public.

Attendees can expect authentic, traditional food from a variety of restaurants such as the family-run Côte-des-Neiges staple Cuisine de Manille as well as the South Shore’s Café Kuya.

The Night Market is an optimal way to support a variety of local businesses. It will also feature a number of live performances from musical artists like ACETHEKID and Dominique Brilliantes

While the event is free, online registration gives you the chance to win one of many prizes via a raffle.

Where: Parc du Pied-du-Courant, 2380 Rue Notre-Dame Est

When: July 16

Time: 4 pm to 11 pm