Quebec's Grand PoutineFest makes its way to Old Montreal this month

The eighth annual edition of Le Grand PoutineFest, a travelling celebration of Quebec’s signature food, will make its way to Montreal this month.

From July 13 to 31, at the Old Port’s Clock Tower Beach, visitors will have free access to an event site, where more than six street food trucks will be offering over 20 different combinations of fries, sauce, and fresh cheese.

These aren’t your run-of-the-mill poutines either. We’re talking toppings like braised beef, general tao, popcorn chicken, and more. To burn off those calories, you’ll also have the chance to move around in the biggest inflatable course in Canada, a track measuring over 300 feet.

Along with the food trucks and inflatable course, there is a dessert booth, cheese curd tasting booth, cooking demonstrations, Popcorn Lolo, beer-poutine pairings, and a photo booth on site.

According to festival organizers, all poutines will be served in reusable dishes and sold for $2, of which 50 cents will be donated to Opération Enfant Soleil. Everything on the site will also be recyclable, reusable, or compostable.

So, if you feel like doing something a little different for lunch or dinner, you’ll have 19 days to sample some alternative takes on our national dish this July.

You might just be back for seconds.

Once it wraps in the Old Port, the festival will continue to make its way across the province until mid-September. To check out the calendar, you can visit the official PoutineFest website.

Where: Clock Tower Beach

When: July 13 to 31

Times: 12 pm to 9 pm