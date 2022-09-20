Autumn is coming: 10 best Montreal spots to soak up beautiful fall foliage

Fall in Montreal sweeps in with bursts of colour, aroma, and flavour. As we creep towards peak season, keep these gorgeous spots on your must-see radar this autumn.

As geese fill the skies and dry, crisp air takes over the weather, fall is the ideal time for hikes through the hills, bike rides down country roads, and treks along the water.

The forests will don fiery hues as the leaves turn to a range of reds, yellows, and oranges. Is there a better time to enjoy a hot cup of coffee in Montreal? We think not.

There’s something magical about seeing the leaves switch from summertime green to flame red. Be sure to keep an eye out on this fall foliage map to make sure you’re getting the most out of peak season.