Is this urban square the single most Instagrammable place in all of Montreal? (PHOTOS)

Whether it’s covered in snow, rain, leaves, or sunshine, Saint-Louis Square is always ready for Instagram.

The urban square can be found in the bohemian Le Plateau neighbourhood, sitting on the eastern edge of Saint-Denis and running long Laval Avenue.

The square is noted for its Victorian-era-style residences facing a park that has benches, a central water fountain, and old-timey gazebos.

Project for Public Spaces, a New York City-based non-profit that highlights public spaces across North America, says Saint-Louis Square is the “closest thing to a European neighbourhood square you’ll find this side of the Atlantic.”

As if the urban square’s structure isn’t endearing enough, iconic Montreal singer and poet Leonard Cohen is rumoured to own one of the picturesque townhouses that line either side of the rectangular park.

The park is a popular spot for coffee dates, social meetups, and for writers, partners, and filmmakers looking for a little artistic inspiration.

If you’re simply into having a gorgeous backdrop to watching passersby, you also can’t go wrong.

Without hyperbole, it might just be the single most Instagrammable spot in all of Montreal.

Don’t believe us? See for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salomé Piechota (@_asolem)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAFRANCESCHINA 🎩 (@lafransh038)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat (@claidy_photo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vincenzo Marsala (@vincenzomarsala13)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAFRANCESCHINA 🎩 (@lafransh038)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salomé Piechota (@_asolem)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’atelier Coquelicot (@lateliercoquelicot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mili Jain | Toronto & Montreal Blogger (@mili.inthecity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manon (@my.canadianadventures)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan | thatgirlwithpinknails (@thatgirlwithpinknails)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthur C (@arty_fixe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noé | 𝑊𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑙𝑢𝑠𝑡 𓆉 (@voyagezauthentique)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by decoandmore_instawall (@instawall_bymuriel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hélène | Frenchie au 🇨🇦🌞 (@heleneclln)