You're not a true Montrealer unless you've taken a photo here
There is a slew of great Montreal landmarks to check out as a photographer. But it seems like there is one that you absolutely have to snap to consider yourself a true Montrealer.
The Montreal Clock Tower, also known as the Tour de l’Horlodge in French, is a very popular location on Instagram, most of which are taken from almost the exact same location.
It’s like clockwork.
Check out the collection below. The seasons change but the location is interesting and similar. The photos are fitting, featuring three of Montreal’s most popular sights, the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the Saint-Lawrence River, and The Clock Tower — which opened in 1922.
Who knows, maybe this is an unofficial rite of passage to become a Montrealer. At least it seems to be so on Instagram.
Have you snapped a shot here? Because these photographers have…
