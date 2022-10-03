Cozy & boozy: 10 of the comfiest Montreal bars to keep you warm this fall

How about getting a buzz while feeling all fuzzy? As the colder weather sets in, there are really only two options for keeping warm in Montreal: stay home or find a few comfy bars to swill back booze at.

It seems like the former is the better option.

If you want to get your drink on while staying comfy, we’ve put together a list of some really cozy spots to swig at.

We’re talking dimly lit, comfy chairs, and enough booze to instantly warm you up. Park it at any of these ten Montreal bars this cold season and you won’t be disappointed.

Keep these spots handy for your potential next-day hangover as well.

This ritzy spot off of avenue Parc offers great local and international wines, tasting plates, and a phenomenal atmosphere that is both cozy and classy.

Enjoy the massive streetside windows and soak up Parc’s foot traffic while you’re getting a cozy buzz inside.

Address: 3424 avenue Parc

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 4:30 to 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 4:30 to 11 pm; closed Sunday to Tuesday

Phone: (514) 288-7779

This hidden bar in the Old Port is full of couches, candles, tequila, and mezcal cocktails inside an intimate atmosphere — what more could you want?

Address: 436 rue Saint Francois Xavier

Hours: Monday to Tuesday, 7 pm to 1 am; Wednesday, 8 pm to 3 am; Thursday, 7 pm to 3 am; Friday and Saturday, 8 pm to 3 am

Phone: (514) 285-4037

Big in Japan is instantly comfy. It’s dark, candle-lit, and has a giant square bar in the middle of the room to make everyone feel like they’re all together.

You might just feel like you’re in a James Bond film. Plus, returning customers can store previously bought bottles into the ceiling so they can come back and finish them off at another time.

Address: 4175 boulevard Saint-Laurent

Hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 5 pm to 3 am; closed Sunday to Tuesday

Phone: (438) 380-5658

This neighbourhood pub in NDG is as cozy as it gets. There are no TVs, no WiFi, just happy customers, good times, live music, and phenomenal weekly trivia.

Park it on a banquet, knock back a few pints, and pet any of the dogs inside.

Coziness at its finest.

Address: 5916 Sherbrooke

Hours: 3 pm to 3 am

Cloakroom is arguably the city’s most intimate speakeasy. With just 25 seats, this hidden spot is a gem. Tell the bartenders what alcohol you like and they’ll whip up a cocktail for you, just like that.

Address: 275 rue de la Montagne

Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 4 pm to 1 am; Friday and Saturday, 4 pm to 3 am

Phone: (514) 284-9393

Bar George is an upscale spot located in a historic 140-year-old building that has been transformed into a modern-day rendezvous, fusing classic UK fare with a chic Quebec look.

Address: 1440 rue Drummond

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 8 to 12 am; Thursday, 8 to 12 am; Friday and Saturday, 8 to 3 am

Phone: (514) 669-9243

Nestled into downtown Montreal, Gokudo is tucked into a trendy corner near The Bay and is an awesome Yakuza-themed cocktail spot that is both intimate and comfortable.

You’ll enter the very small Ryōshi right off the street and have to walk through black curtains in the middle to get to Gokudo.

Address: 630 rue Cathcart

Hours: Wednesday to Friday, 5:30 pm to 1 am; Saturday, 7 pm to 2 am; closed Sunday to Tuesday

Phone: (514) 375-3715

If you want coziness on a bigger scale, McKibbin’s Irish Pub on Bishop should be on your radar. The three-storey bar has a very comfy main floor, featuring a giant dining room, live music, hockey games, and plenty of draught beer.

For maximum comfort, sneak downstairs to the 30-seat speakeasy.

Address: 1426 rue Bishop

Hours: 11:30 to 3 am

Phone: (514) 288-1580

This 70-seat secret spot in Le Plateau serves oysters, ceviche, margarita, DJs, and phenomenal cocktails.

It has exposed brick, wood beams, candle-lit tables, and a seriously enjoyable vibe.

Address: 1232 Mont-Royal Est

Hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 5 pm to 1 am; closed Sunday to Tuesday

Being secretive is all part of The Coldroom’s flare, hence why they don’t flaunt out an address.

To find it, look for the duck below the exit sign at El Pequeño Bar and enjoy a seriously dark, comfy, and enjoyable speakeasy.

Address: rue Saint-Vincent

Hours: 5 pm to 1 am

Phone: (514) 294-6911