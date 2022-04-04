Test out your smarts: This cozy NDG pub might be Montreal's best trivia night spot

If you’re willing to test out your wits in front of a room full of people, what better place to do it than somewhere dark and cozy?

That way, when you inevitably forget which of the seven dwarves has the shortest name, blushing with embarrassment won’t feel as bad.

Plus you know, all that booze.

Every Tuesday, Honey Martin Pub in NDG hosts a very simple style night of trivia. There’s no music or photo rounds, no uniformed answer sheets, or competition to see who can yell out the answers first.

It’s a group of people, a paper and pen, and a trivia host on a microphone.

There’s ambient background music, no TVs, or WiFi, just an orange hue, comfortable chatter, and beautiful framed artwork. The cozy pub doesn’t have a kitchen but patrons are welcome to bring in their own food and pets are also welcome.

Honey Martin trivia consists of five rounds of 10 questions each. The host is interactive and dishes out free drinks (or a round of shots) to the winning team of each round.

Questions are mostly general knowledge, so you needn’t really know anything. As long as you can remember the name of the cheapest property on a Monopoly board, you should do okay.

And if you’re flying solo, you can always find a nearby team to buddy up with. Unless of course, you think you can tackle the 50-question trivia night by yourself.

Honey’s trivia is free to participate in and starts every Tuesday at 9 pm. Expert tip: call your team name “QUIZtopher Walken” or “Charlton Question” to really let your competitors know you’re not there to mess around.

Honey Martin Pub Trivia

When: Every Tuesday

Time: Starts at 9 pm

Where: 5916 Sherbrooke Ouest, NDG

Price: Free to play