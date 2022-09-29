Part of the 3 am drinking journey is where to cure yourself the next day.

Whether you need gobs of bacon, a little hair of the dog, or a greasy poutine, Montreal is oozing with great options to get you back on track.

Our restaurants can easily dish out some mean bacon and eggs and some fluffy pancakes but it’s the Quebec-style breakfast poutine that really makes us stand out in the hangover brunch game.

You might want to bookmark this one, it’ll come in handy one day when that Gatorade isn’t doing the trick.

Just getting into Arthur’s should be chalked up as a win. The traditional Jewish deli serves breakfast and sandwiches (on homemade bread) in a bright, stylish space.

Arthur’s food offers some healthy salads, granola bowls, and tasty soups. But they can also “grease it” with the best of them: potatoes, croissants, eggs, pancakes, and smoked meat.

There’s almost always a line, so plan ahead. It’ll be well worth it.

(So will the chicken schnitzel sandwich.)

Address: 4621 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest

Hours: Wednesday to Friday, 9 am to 3 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 4 pm

When it comes to the breakfast poutine, it’s tough to top Le Fabergé. This trendy spot in the Mile End makes a breakfast poutine that can wipe out an entire night’s worth of bad drink decisions.

If you’re looking for a higher-end brunch spot, Le Fabergé has perfected poached eggs, crêpes, and hollandaise sauce. Not to mention, some pretty lethal mac and cheese brunch combos.

Address: 25th Avenue Fairmont Ouest

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 3 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 4 pm

This cafe-by-day and bar-by-night chain serves brunch until 3 pm on weekends for the hangover gang that can’t do the early mornings.

It has locations sprinkled all over the city and the portions are massive, a perfect remedy to rid of last night’s tequila shots.

A poutine topped with an egg could do the trick too, as could the famous mac and cheese, breakfast sandwiches, or the franchise’s comically-loaded Caesar to keep the party going.

Address: L’Gros Luxe Sud-Ouest — 2472 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest

L’Gros Luxe Plateau — 451st Avenue Duluth Est

L’Gros Luxe Mile End — 150th Rue Bernard Ouest

L’Gros Luxe NDG — 5942 Sherbrooke Ouest

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 12 to 11 pm; Monday and Tuesday, 5 to 10 pm

Nextdoor Pub is a casual, cozy, basement bar that makes you feel right at home. Sure, the darkly lit bar helps with the hangover, but not as much as the brunch menu. It offers a hangover poutine by substituting the traditional dish’s fries with potato wedges and the gravy with hollandaise sauce while obviously, keeping the cheese curds.

With a name like the hangover poutine, you can be sure it’s an instant fix.

It also offers all-you-can-drink mimosa and bloody caesar deals on Saturdays and Sundays because you can’t get hungover if you keep drinking.

Address: 5175A Rue Sherbrooke Ouest

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 12 to 11 pm; Monday and Tuesday, 5 to 10 pm

You probably don’t want to think of seafood after a night of drinking but Universel might make you change your mind. It offers fresh salmon on bagels and muffins, topped with capers and a hollandaise sauce and it’s scrumptious.

Both upscale restaurants offer gorgeous terraces for you know, some fresh air, and the prices aren’t too shabby considering how gorgeous the decor is.

Address: Peel — 2055 Rue Peel; Ste. Catherine — 359 Ste. Catherine Ouest

Hours: 7 am to 11 pm

The memorabilia-filled British pub offers an authentic English breakfast that’ll make you feel brand new. It specializes in Yorkshire pudding, sausages, and ham, but also offers really tasty grilled cheese, Chicken Tikka masala, and porridge with berries.

Plus, it has one of the most extensive scotch lists in the entire city if you want to head down that road.

Address: 2496 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest

Hours: Monday to Friday, 11:30 to 12 am; Saturday and Sunday, 10 to 12 am

Look how Montreal this photo is. That’s exactly why people flood to Greenspot when they’re hungover. Grab some smoked meat, poutine, and bagels all at the same spot. It’s greasy, tasty, and does the job.

Cap off your brunch with a milkshake and you’ll feel brand new.

Greenspot has been operating since 1947 so you know it’s well-versed at treating the hangover crowd.

Address: 6150 Boulevard Monk

Hours: 7:30 am to 10:45 pm

From breakfast specialties, Matzah Ball soup, smoothies, sandwiches, and dishes named after celebrities (The Larry David is very tasty), Pigeon Café is a new addition to Montreal’s brunch scene but seems like it’ll be around for a while.

Plus, you’ve got to give a spot credit for opening up in the midst of a pandemic.

Address: 5625 Avenue Monkland

Hours: 7 am to 11 pm

Café Orange makes some tasty Canadian comfort food and it fits it all on the same plate. If you’re craving a loaded omelette to get you through that vodka-infused headache, Orange is calling your name.

Wash that down with a strawberry/banana in-house smoothie and you’ll be back on top of the world in no time.

Plus, Café Orange is open at the crack of dawn for those early bird hangovers.

Address: 4011 Boulevard Decarie

Hours: Monday to Friday, 6 am to 3 am; Saturday and Sunday, 7 am to 4 pm

Arguably the most popular restaurant chain in Quebec, La Belle Province offers a traditional (and perfectly greasy) breakfast to cure your hangover. ‘Belle Pro doesn’t go over the top with the breakfast choices, it sticks to the basics: bacon and eggs.

The diner also offers its classic poutine at any hour of the day, a go-to hangover remedy.

La Belle Province has dozens of chains around Montreal, most of which are open as early as 5 am.

Address: Various locations

Hours: 5 am to 10 pm

Hangovers don’t work on a schedule. And neither does Joe’s Panini.

The sandwich specialist is located in a snug spot and they get orders out quickly. It’s open 24/7 and brunch is part of the never-closing hours.

If the bacon and eggs don’t heal you, try the famous spicy chicken or Philly cheesesteak sandwich.

Address: 1404 Rue Drummond

Hours: 24/7

R.E.A.L. Bagel is a Montreal landmark. If you’re hurting from the night before, have R.E.A.L. build you a breakfast sandwich on a fresh bagel, it’s perfection.

It offers salmon, capers, eggs, and chicken bagels as well as salads but you really can’t go wrong with plain cream cheese.

As a reward for getting over your hangover, try a sugary cheese danish and you’ll be ready to go for round two.

Address: 4940 Rue Queen Mary and 667 Boulevard Decarie

Hours: The Queen Mary location is 24/7 and the Decarie location is from 7 am to 7 pm