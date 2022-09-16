Dive bars: 10 of Montreal's best hole-in-the-wall spots to get your drink on

The bar scene in Montreal is extensive. We have gorgeous high-end places offset with plenty of dives to choose from.

Because sometimes you just want cheap drinks, solid shot deals, old-school jukeboxes, pool tables, and some gambling machines.

If that sounds enticing to you, here is our collection of the best hole-in-the-wall dive bars in Montreal.

Look, sometimes you just need a dark place to drink at. We don’t judge.

Bar de Courcelle is the undeniable community watering hole of St-Henri.

Enjoy a small menu of snacks, cheap booze, and open mic Tuesdays. Plus, the trendy spot has appealing drinking hours.

Address: 4685 Notre-Dame

Hours: 3 pm – 3 am

Inexpensive cocktails, local beers on tap, pub grub, pool and ping pong tables, and karaoke. How much more dive can it get?

Oh right, and test tube shots.

If you’re looking for a dive in the heart of downtown, this long-standing spot should be your go-to.

Address: 1240 Crescent

Hours: 4 pm – 3 am

Bar Biftek is all about cheap pitchers of Boréal and shots of rye. Wash that down with some pool or soak up the foot traffic on St. Laurent from the frontside window.

Plus, FREE POPCORN.

FREE POPCORN, everyone.

This place is an institution, bring $20 and have yourself a night.

Address: 3702 St-Laurent

Hours: 2 pm – 3 am

Dark and dirty: the best dives.

Barfly has live music, cheap pints, and a dog drinking in the corner.

It doesn’t get any more hole-in-the-wall than this and we mean that in the best way possible.

Address: 4062 St-Laurent

Hours: 4 pm – 3 am

Cock ‘n Bull

Calling all students: Cock ‘n Bull is a dart’s throw from campus and it offers four-litre pitchers for $20.

Address: 1944 Ste. Catherine

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 6 pm – 2 am

How often can you go to a bar that has free bowling lanes?

Knock back some cheap cocktails and beer at Little Italy’s Notre-Dame-Des-Quilles and then a few pins.

Address: 32 rue Beaubien

Hours: Thursday – Sunday, 5 pm – 3 am

This retro dance bar is one of Montreal’s most well-known dives.

Get down and dirty to retro rock, soul, punk, indie and pop in the heart of Le Plateau.

Address: 4479 Saint-Denis

Hours: Wednesday – Friday, 4 pm – 3 am; Saturday, Monday & Tuesday, 9 pm – 3 am; closed Sunday

Mexican grub, ’90s nostalgia, red neon lights, video games, and cheap drinks.

This popular watering hole is tough to top.

Address: 913 Beaubien

Hours: 5 pm – 3 am

How could you pass this giant neon sign?

If you want a pint of Labatt 50 (in a clean glass as its name suggests, of course), pool tables, and VLTs, look no further.

Plus during the Canadiens season, the game is projected on the wall.

Bottoms up.

Address: 800 rue Rachel

Hours: 2 pm – 2 am

This memorabilia-filled dive bar does a little bit of everything: karaoke, movie screening, arcade games, hockey projections, cheap drinks, music, and enough wall accessories to get lost in.

Address: 6585 St-Laurent

Hours: 7 pm – 3 am; closed Sunday and Monday