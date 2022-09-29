Bottoms up: Your ultimate guide for where to drink in Montreal

When it comes to the bar scene in Montreal, it’s the perfect embodiment of the vibes in the city: timeless, creative, and always down for a good time.

Everyone knows that 5 à 7 culture is such a way of life for Montrealers (although who are we kidding, it almost never ends at 7) and no matter your drink of choice, you know there’s a spot and a drink with your name on it.

So raise your glass and give cheers to some of the best bars you need to try in Montreal.

And it never hurts to plan ahead. If you need good, immediate post-drinking spots, check out some of these greasy spots or the city’s best hangover spots for the next morning/afternoon.

For a speakeasy: Cold Room

If you didn’t know it was there, you could easily walk by this seemingly unassuming door in Old Montreal. But ring the doorbell and be greeted by the team to be escorted downstairs to one of the coolest bars in the city.

Cold Room is home to some of the best mixologists around with an impressive collection of cocktails and drinks that’ll make you feel like you’re in one of the best secrets in Montreal.

Address: rue Saint Amable and rue Saint Vincent

Phone: (514) 294-6911

For an old fashioned: Bar George

The classiest of drinks deserve the classiest of bars. Bar George is a super popular spot in the heart of downtown that makes for the perfect place for a 5 à 7 after work, drinks with friends, or a date night.

The only thing more impressive than the old fashioned is the very space in which you’re sippin’.

Address: In Le Mount Stephen — 1440 rue Drummond

Phone: (514) 669-9243

For a glass of wine: Vinvinvin

The drink so nice they named it thrice.

Wine bars can be found all over the city, but it’s this spot in La Petite-Patrie that truly embodies how it’s a way of life. On the menu, you’ll find mineral wines, European imports and, of course, some local bottles from Quebec and Ontario.

Address: 1290 rue Beaubien E

Phone: (514) 379-6969

For an espresso martini: SHAY

An espresso martini is a perfect way to relax, kick back, and get that extra boost of energy at the same time.

SHAY’s version named Good Morning Ali Baba adds vanilla honey and dark chocolate to give it a little extra flair. You can also find it on one of the exceptional cocktail tree experiences.

Address: 1414 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: (514) 937-2001

For Gorgeous Cocktails: Milky Way

The cocktails at this Pointe Saint Charles spot are out of this world. Sleek, cool and trendy, Milky Way is known for its equally gorgeous cocktails. It’s first come first serve and you can imagine it fills up quickly, so be sure to get there early to soak up all of the good vibes.

Address: 1886 rue Centre

Phone: (438) 522-7499

For a supper club: 212

Supper clubs are having a moment once again and spots like 212 in Old Montreal have definitely got anyone and everyone who loves a good time intrigued, where the only thing better than the food is the drinks. Come for the menu, stay for the vibes.

Address: 212 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: (514) 312-0212

For whisky (and tasting): Burgundy Lion

Whether you’re a whisky lover or new to the spirit, the place to go is Burgundy Lion with its impressive whisky collection… in fact, it’s the largest in Quebec. You can grab a whisky flight, Slainte Tuesdays specials and even private tastings.

Address: 2496 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: (514) 934-0888

For a pisco sour: Tiradito

Pisco sours are an incredibly popular drink from Peru, so it only makes sense that to get the best in the city, you’ve got to head to the best Peruvian-Japanese restaurant: Tiradito. This cool, industrial-style space uses the bar as a focal point of the experience, so grab a drink and some delicious sharing plates and cheers to a fabulous night out.

Address: 1076 rue de Bleury

Phone: (514) 866-6776

For draft beer: Messorem Bracitorium

Montreal is always brewing up something new, especially when it comes to the beer scene. Messorem Bractitorium is an industrial microbrewery in Pointe Saint-Charles that specializes in IPAs, sour beers, and aged beers in barrels. Enjoy a tasting room, terrasse, and a menu of perfectly paired snacks.

Address: 2233 rue Pitt

Phone: (438) 375-3776

For a good pub: Lord William

Everybody has their go-to spot to grab a beer and watch the Habs game. Lord William Pub in Griffintown is a super popular spot thanks to its lineup of draft beers, pub food, and cozy atmosphere on those cold, wintery nights cheering on the Canadiens… Or let’s be honest, sometimes drinking away your sorrow from said team.

Address: 265 rue des Seigneurs

Phone: (514) 925-3777

For creative creations: Le Mal Nécessaire

One of the best parts about cocktails and mixology is how creative you can get and no spot in the city exemplifies that quite like Le Mal Nécessaire in Chinatown. Find the neon pineapple and head downstairs to find where retro meets modern in this ultra-stylish tiki bar. On the menu, you’ll find unique twists on all of your classic favourites, plus some house specialties, like the Painkiller, the Coco Supermo, and the Chicha Sling.

Try pronouncing an order for a Chicha Sling after a few Chicha Slings.

Address: 1106B boul. Saint Laurent

Phone: (514) 439-9199

Drinks with a view: William Gray

No list of places to get a drink in Montreal is complete without mentioning William Gray. This iconic spot is popular among both tourists and locals for its spectacular view of this gorgeous city.

As you can imagine, it’s a hot spot in the summer and all the way until the very last day of terrace season and from the day it closes for the season, the countdown begins until the next year.

Address: 421 rue Saint Vincent, 8th floor

Phone: (438) 387-2010