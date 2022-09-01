There are seemingly endless options for food at West Edmonton Mall, but three must-try spots just arrived.

All of these unique food places have opened in the last couple of months, offering sweet treats, traditional noodles, and all things British.

Some of the best food spots in the mall are in the food court, at opposite ends, or even hidden inside the stores. Knowing the best places to grab a bite or a drink is a must when entering the busy frenzy inside. After all, it is North America’s largest shopping centre.

These are the three newest spots for great food at West Edmonton Mall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍜Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles (@mogouyannoodles)

This popular spot is known for its Lan Zhou traditional hand-pulled noodles. It’s trendy in Toronto with three locations, and the first one outside of Ontario just opened up in Edmonton.

This new outpost arrived at West Edmonton Mall (Unit W127) in late August.

There are more than 10 different kinds of noodle bowls at Mogouyan. Some of these dishes are served in a savoury broth, like the classic beef noodle bowl; some are stir-fried, like the signature noodles; and some are even served dried and flavoured, while others might be served cold.

Address: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IT’SUGAR (@itsugar)

This is the very first It’Sugar store in Canada, and it just opened its doors in West Edmonton Mall.

The space is massive at an impressive 5,000-square-foot of space, filled with candy of all sorts, like Oreo candles, “urine” candy, and freeze-dried ice cream sandwiches space food-style, to name just a few.

Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Pantry (@britishpantrycanada)

This new store specializes in and sells everything British, bursting with treats and goodies from across the pond.

Located on Level Two, Phase I near Hudson’s Bay, British Pantry has everything from, grocery, confectionery, and gift items for anyone who adores Britain.

Favourites from the store include bulk lion wine gums, Barratt sherbet fountain sweets, Walkers Quavers cheese snacks, Nipits Pellets pure licorice tin, and much more.

Address: 8882 170th Street NW Suite 2001, Phase I, Edmonton, AB

Instagram