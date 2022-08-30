There’s hardly a food more comforting than melted cheese, and lucky for us, we know where the best fondue in Edmonton is.

Whether you’re dipping fresh sourdough into it or pouring it over some potatoes and cured meat, cheese fondue is something that screams comfort on a chilly night.

Basically a warm foodie hug from the inside out, fondue is something we definitely want to have on our radar (and our plates) this season.

You might also like: 3 Edmonton restaurants that have closed their doors recently

7 best taco spots in Edmonton you need to try at least once

All restaurants participating in Alberta's burger festival this week revealed

Here’s where to get the best fondue in and around Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Melting Pot (@themeltingpotrestaurants)

The Melting Pot is an interactive dining experience with outstanding fondue.

The Melting Pot is one of the most popular and premier fondue chains in the United States, with roughly 100 locations. Lucky for Edmonton, it’s the only city that has one anywhere outside of America.

Definitely check this fondue spot out and have fun playing with your food.

Address: 2920 Calgary Trail NW #117, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cacao 70 Whyte (@cacao70whyte)

The Quebec-based chocolate cafe has chocolate drinks, desserts, and all-day brunch items.

Chocolate lovers can expect to order hot cocoa, frappes, ice cream, Belgian waffles with chocolate dips, and chocolate made in Cacao 70’s Chocolate Factory in Montreal at this soon-to-be-open sweet destination.

Address: 10430 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleu Flames YEG (@bleuflames)

Yes, it’s in Sherwood Park so technically not in YEG, but we HAD to include this fondue spot.

From Welsh Rabbit to spinach three cheese, there are seven tasty fondus to try, with loads of add-ons to fully customize each experience to your liking.

Address: 3880 Sherwood Drive #870, Sherwood Park

Instagram