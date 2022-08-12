The first It’Sugar store in Canada has opened its doors in West Edmonton Mall, filling its 5,000-square-foot space with candy of all sorts.
We were curious and we checked it out, along the way discovering some of the wildest items you could get your hands on from the US-based candy store chain.
Here’s a quick roundup of the wildest items we found while in the store:
Sour Patch Kids/Oreo Candles
Chocolate Rocks
Massive Gummy Items
Urine Candy
Dingle Bearies
Freeze Dried Ice Cream Sandwich Space Food
Butterscotch Beer
Hello Kitty Chicken Noodle Soup
If some of the more adventurous items in the store aren’t your cup of tea, don’t worry, there are plenty of the classics.
The new candy store boasts over a dozen candy stations housing nearly 250 different kinds of candy by the kilogram, with many exclusive flavours of Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, PEZ, and more, for the ultimate personalized candy experience.
So, there you have it. Book your next appointment with the dentist already — you might need it from all the candy you’re going to be enjoying at It’Sugar’s WEM location.
Edmonton got the first California Pizza Kitchen this month too — it sure seems like YEG is a good spot to be welcomed to Canada, we love to see it!
IT’SUGAR Edmonton
Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton