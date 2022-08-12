FoodShoppingFood NewsCurated

The wildest items to buy at the It'Sugar store in West Edmonton Mall (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 12 2022, 9:42 pm
The wildest items to buy at the It'Sugar store in West Edmonton Mall (PHOTOS)
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

The first It’Sugar store in Canada has opened its doors in West Edmonton Mall, filling its 5,000-square-foot space with candy of all sorts.

We were curious and we checked it out, along the way discovering some of the wildest items you could get your hands on from the US-based candy store chain.

Here’s a quick roundup of the wildest items we found while in the store:

Sour Patch Kids/Oreo Candles

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Chocolate Rocks

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Massive Gummy Items

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Urine Candy

wildest items it'sugar

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Dingle Bearies

wildest items it'sugar

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Freeze Dried Ice Cream Sandwich Space Food

wildest items it'sugar

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Butterscotch Beer

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Hello Kitty Chicken Noodle Soup

wildest items it'sugar

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

If some of the more adventurous items in the store aren’t your cup of tea, don’t worry, there are plenty of the classics.

The new candy store boasts over a dozen candy stations housing nearly 250 different kinds of candy by the kilogram, with many exclusive flavours of Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, PEZ, and more, for the ultimate personalized candy experience.

So, there you have it. Book your next appointment with the dentist already —  you might need it from all the candy you’re going to be enjoying at It’Sugar’s WEM location.

Edmonton got the first California Pizza Kitchen this month too — it sure seems like YEG is a good spot to be welcomed to Canada, we love to see it!

IT’SUGAR Edmonton

Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Dished
+ Shopping
+ Food News
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.