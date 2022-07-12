A new store in West Edmonton Mall is offering everything British, bursting with treats and goodies from across the pond.

Located on Level Two, Phase I near Hudson’s Bay, British Pantry has everything from, grocery, confectionery, and gift items for anyone who adores Britain.

The first store, located in Calgary, opened back in 1997 and has been providing all the best goodies and treats that Britain has to offer.

Favourites from the store include bulk lion wine gums, Barratt sherbet fountain sweets, Walkers Quavers cheese snacks, Nipits Pellets pure licorice tin, and much more.

WEM seems to be on a roll lately, with a beef jerky store opening up in the mall late last month.

Address: 8882 170th Street NW Suite 2001, Phase I, Edmonton, AB

