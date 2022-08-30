The restaurant industry in Edmonton has been packed with exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time, and hope to see them reopen again sometime soon.

Luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YEG.

Here are three Edmonton restaurants that closed in the last month.

Nudoru Ramen Bar — a popular spot in Edmonton for noodles, tapas, and drinks — officially closed last month.

Known for house-made ramen, bao buns, and Japanese small plates, this bar-style restaurant was an OG spot in YEG. It’s a closure that will affect many regular diners who have come to know the food here, especially the customizable ramen bowls.

“We are very sad to inform you that Nudoru will be closing its doors at the end of Sunday, August 21, 2022,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

Address: 10532 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Canteen — an adored spot in Edmonton for brunch, dinner, and drinks — officially closed last month. Known for decadent and boozy brunches and contemporary dinners, this dine-in and contemporary spot has a classic menu with something for everyone. It's a loss that will affect many YEG diners who have come to know and love the atmosphere here. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Canteen," the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post. Address: 10522 124th Street, Edmonton

The Blue Plate Diner is one of the most popular diners in Edmonton and it is officially closing next month.

Known for serving unique dishes and homemade classics, this neighbourhood spot was a comfortable atmosphere with a creative menu.

Blue Plate Diner

Address: 12323 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton

Instagram