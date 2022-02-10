8 food spots to find romantic Valentine's Day to-go specials in Edmonton

Love is in the air, and there’s no better way to celebrate this romantic time than with Valentine’s Day takeout food.

There are several romantic restaurants in Edmonton perfect for Valentine’s Day, but sometimes you just can’t beat the intimate atmosphere of your own home.

Much like Cupid, we have done what we can to help you create the perfect evening for your sweetheart. If you’re in the mood for Valentine’s Day takeout dessert options in Edmonton, we’ve helped there too.

Here are eight Edmonton places offering unique boxes of sweets and romantic dinners to take home.

Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Cakes

Address: 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-250-7998

Biera Valentine’s Fondue Kit

Address: 9570 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 587-525-8589

Valentine’s Curbside Menu for Two

Address: 10115 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-428-8946

Valentine’s Day Charcuterie Board

Address: 120 Bellerose Drive, St. Albert

Phone: 780-569-4488

Three-course dinners

Address: 10344 105th Street NW, Edmonton

Take Home Dinner for Two

Address: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Phone: 780-392-2501

Bacon Bouquets and Bagel Breakfast in Bed

Address: #101, 10130 105th Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-757-7704

DIY Charcuterie Kits

Address: 10706 124th Street #101, Edmonton

Phone: 587-786-3560

