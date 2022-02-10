8 food spots to find romantic Valentine's Day to-go specials in Edmonton
Love is in the air, and there’s no better way to celebrate this romantic time than with Valentine’s Day takeout food.
There are several romantic restaurants in Edmonton perfect for Valentine’s Day, but sometimes you just can’t beat the intimate atmosphere of your own home.
Much like Cupid, we have done what we can to help you create the perfect evening for your sweetheart. If you’re in the mood for Valentine’s Day takeout dessert options in Edmonton, we’ve helped there too.
Here are eight Edmonton places offering unique boxes of sweets and romantic dinners to take home.
Made By Marcus
Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Cakes
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-250-7998
Biera
Biera Valentine’s Fondue Kit
View this post on Instagram
Address: 9570 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 587-525-8589
Tzin Wine & Tapas
Valentine’s Curbside Menu for Two
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10115 104th Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-428-8946
Italian Bakery’s Mercato
Valentine’s Day Charcuterie Board
View this post on Instagram
Address: 120 Bellerose Drive, St. Albert
Phone: 780-569-4488
5th Street Food Hall
Three-course dinners
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10344 105th Street NW, Edmonton
May
Take Home Dinner for Two
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Phone: 780-392-2501
Kitchen by Brad Smoliak
Bacon Bouquets and Bagel Breakfast in Bed
View this post on Instagram
Address: #101, 10130 105th Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-757-7704
Meuwly’s
DIY Charcuterie Kits
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10706 124th Street #101, Edmonton
Phone: 587-786-3560