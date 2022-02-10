FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsSpecials & Deals

8 food spots to find romantic Valentine's Day to-go specials in Edmonton

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Feb 10 2022, 7:55 pm
8 food spots to find romantic Valentine's Day to-go specials in Edmonton
@biera_yeg | @meuwlys/Instagram

Love is in the air, and there’s no better way to celebrate this romantic time than with Valentine’s Day takeout food.

There are several romantic restaurants in Edmonton perfect for Valentine’s Day, but sometimes you just can’t beat the intimate atmosphere of your own home.

Much like Cupid, we have done what we can to help you create the perfect evening for your sweetheart. If you’re in the mood for Valentine’s Day takeout dessert options in Edmonton, we’ve helped there too.

Here are eight Edmonton places offering unique boxes of sweets and romantic dinners to take home.

Made By Marcus

Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Cakes

Address: 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-250-7998

Instagram

Biera

Biera Valentine’s Fondue Kit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Biera (@biera_yeg)

Address: 9570 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 587-525-8589

Instagram

Tzin Wine & Tapas

Valentine’s Curbside Menu for Two

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TZiN Wine & Tapas (@tzin104)

Address: 10115 104th Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-428-8946

Instagram

Italian Bakery’s Mercato

Valentine’s Day Charcuterie Board

Address: 120 Bellerose Drive, St. Albert
Phone: 780-569-4488

Instagram

5th Street Food Hall

Three-course dinners

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seitans (@seitansyeg)

Address: 10344 105th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

May

Take Home Dinner for Two

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by May (@dineatmay)

Address: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Phone: 780-392-2501

Instagram

Kitchen by Brad Smoliak

Bacon Bouquets and Bagel Breakfast in Bed

Address: #101, 10130 105th Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-757-7704

Instagram

Meuwly’s

DIY Charcuterie Kits

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meuwly’s (@meuwlys)

Address: 10706 124th Street #101, Edmonton
Phone: 587-786-3560

Instagram

Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT