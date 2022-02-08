Campio Brewing Co., along with three other Alberta breweries in the Campio Brewing family, is offering healthcare workers and first responders free beer.

If you’re a healthcare worker or first responder, you’ll be able to grab a free six-pack of Campio Brewing’s Albertosourus Tart Fruit Ale.

“Thank you healthcare workers and first responders!” Campio Brewing stated in a recent Instagram post.

“We know it’s been one tough start to the year, so we want to show our gratitude for your continued hard work and dedication to keeping our communities safe the best way we know how — with beer,” the post continued.

Last Best Brewing in Calgary, Banff Ave Brewing Co. in Banff, and Jasper Brewing Company in Jasper are all offering the same deal.

This open, contemporary brewpub has its own brand of house-made beers, and the Albertosourus Tart Fruit Ale is a very popular one.

A fruit-forward beer, this local favourite is slightly sour, with notes of berry sweetness, raspberry, boysenberry, and black currant.

To claim the free beer, all you need to do is register at the link on the Campio website and you’ll receive a free coupon redeemable at any of the four participating Alberta breweries.

Just make sure when you go to one of these breweries to remember the coupon, a piece of government-issued ID, and your occupational ID.

This thank you to all of the hard working healthcare workers and first responders is running until February 21.

Cheers to you!

Campio Brewing Company

Address: 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram