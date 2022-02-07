FoodDessertsFood EventsSpecials & Deals

11 local spots to find dreamy Valentine's Day treats in Calgary

Feb 7 2022, 9:00 pm
@cinnaholic.calgary | @tendegreeschocolate/Instagram

Love is in the air, and that means people are looking for ways to express their feelings with Valentine’s Day treats.

Many people buy sweets and goodies for themselves or others, and several shops and bakeries express themselves by creating limited-time-only desserts perfect for enjoying on February 14.

Don’t miss a chance to treat that special someone (including yourself) this year. Here are the best Valentine’s Day treats in Calgary you have to try in February.

Cinnaholic

Cupid’s Crush Strawberries

Address: 1523 5 Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-7655

Instagram

Made By Marcus

Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Cakes

Address: #121 1013 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-1692

Address: 1105 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Address: 221 19th Street NW, Calgary
Phone: 587-353-9414

Instagram

Lauvable Sweets

Sweet Lover’s Treat Box, V-Day Cupcakes

Instagram

Pie Junkie

Mini-Chocolate Valentine’s Day Box

 

Address: 1081 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-287-8544

Address: 8 Spruce Centre SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-3960

Address: 2171 Mahogany Boulevard SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-623-1144

Address: 826 Crowfoot Crescent NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-241-3475

Instagram

CHUNK’D Cookies

Pure Passion Red Velvet Cookies

 

Address: 330 10th Street NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-764-7558

Instagram

Ritual Doughnuts

Special Valentine’s Day Flavours

 

Address: 4517 1st Street SE, Calgary

Instagram

Hoopla Donuts

Special Valentine’s Day Flavours

 

Address: Various Calgary locations

Instagram

D Spot Dessert Cafe

Valentine’s Day Berry Flavours

 

Address: 933 17th Avenue SW #100, Calgary
Phone: 403-284-4649

Address: 920 36th Street NE Unit 123, Calgary
Phone: 587-496-8877

Address: 75 Sage Hill Plaza NW UNIT #120, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-0029

Instagram

TEN Degrees Chocolate

Limited Edition Mouse Cake

Address: 818 16th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-352-2626

Instagram

Ollia Macarons & Tea

Ispahan Macaron Mini-Cakes

 

Address: 810C 16th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-9775

Instagram

Cookie Mama

Valentine’s Day Gift Box

 

Address: 1508 14th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-266-5431

Instagram

