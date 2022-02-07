11 local spots to find dreamy Valentine's Day treats in Calgary

Love is in the air, and that means people are looking for ways to express their feelings with Valentine’s Day treats.

Many people buy sweets and goodies for themselves or others, and several shops and bakeries express themselves by creating limited-time-only desserts perfect for enjoying on February 14.

Don’t miss a chance to treat that special someone (including yourself) this year. Here are the best Valentine’s Day treats in Calgary you have to try in February.

Cupid’s Crush Strawberries

Address: 1523 5 Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-7655

Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Cakes

Address: #121 1013 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-1692

Address: 1105 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Address: 221 19th Street NW, Calgary

Phone: 587-353-9414

Lauvable Sweets

Sweet Lover’s Treat Box, V-Day Cupcakes

Mini-Chocolate Valentine’s Day Box

Address: 1081 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-287-8544

Address: 8 Spruce Centre SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-3960

Address: 2171 Mahogany Boulevard SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-623-1144

Address: 826 Crowfoot Crescent NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-241-3475

Pure Passion Red Velvet Cookies

Address: 330 10th Street NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-764-7558

Special Valentine’s Day Flavours

Address: 4517 1st Street SE, Calgary

Special Valentine’s Day Flavours

Address: Various Calgary locations

Valentine’s Day Berry Flavours

Address: 933 17th Avenue SW #100, Calgary

Phone: 403-284-4649

Address: 920 36th Street NE Unit 123, Calgary

Phone: 587-496-8877

Address: 75 Sage Hill Plaza NW UNIT #120, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-0029

Limited Edition Mouse Cake

Address: 818 16th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-352-2626

Ispahan Macaron Mini-Cakes

Address: 810C 16th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-9775

Valentine’s Day Gift Box

Address: 1508 14th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-266-5431

