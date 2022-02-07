11 local spots to find dreamy Valentine's Day treats in Calgary
Love is in the air, and that means people are looking for ways to express their feelings with Valentine’s Day treats.
- You might also like:
- Local brewery hosting can't-miss Valentine's Day cocktail party this weekend
- One of Calgary's best pizza joints has FINALLY reopened for dine-in service
- Eat like royalty at this extravagant castle food tour in Banff (PHOTOS)
Many people buy sweets and goodies for themselves or others, and several shops and bakeries express themselves by creating limited-time-only desserts perfect for enjoying on February 14.
Don’t miss a chance to treat that special someone (including yourself) this year. Here are the best Valentine’s Day treats in Calgary you have to try in February.
Cinnaholic
Cupid’s Crush Strawberries
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1523 5 Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-7655
Made By Marcus
Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Cakes
View this post on Instagram
Address: #121 1013 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-1692
Address: 1105 1st Avenue NE, Calgary
Address: 221 19th Street NW, Calgary
Phone: 587-353-9414
Lauvable Sweets
Sweet Lover’s Treat Box, V-Day Cupcakes
View this post on Instagram
Pie Junkie
Mini-Chocolate Valentine’s Day Box
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1081 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-287-8544
Address: 8 Spruce Centre SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-3960
Address: 2171 Mahogany Boulevard SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-623-1144
Address: 826 Crowfoot Crescent NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-241-3475
CHUNK’D Cookies
Pure Passion Red Velvet Cookies
View this post on Instagram
Address: 330 10th Street NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-764-7558
Ritual Doughnuts
Special Valentine’s Day Flavours
View this post on Instagram
Address: 4517 1st Street SE, Calgary
Hoopla Donuts
Special Valentine’s Day Flavours
View this post on Instagram
Address: Various Calgary locations
D Spot Dessert Cafe
Valentine’s Day Berry Flavours
View this post on Instagram
Address: 933 17th Avenue SW #100, Calgary
Phone: 403-284-4649
Address: 920 36th Street NE Unit 123, Calgary
Phone: 587-496-8877
Address: 75 Sage Hill Plaza NW UNIT #120, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-0029
TEN Degrees Chocolate
Limited Edition Mouse Cake
View this post on Instagram
Address: 818 16th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-352-2626
Ollia Macarons & Tea
Ispahan Macaron Mini-Cakes
View this post on Instagram
Address: 810C 16th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-9775
Cookie Mama
Valentine’s Day Gift Box
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1508 14th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-266-5431