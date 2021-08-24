FoodDessertsRestaurant Openings

There's a new Made By Marcus location in Edmonton and it's stunning (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 24 2021, 10:11 am
There's a new Made By Marcus location in Edmonton and it's stunning (PHOTOS)
@studiobramble/Instagram

Ice cream lovers, you are in for a treat! There’s a new Made By Marcus location in Edmonton and it’s so, so stunning.

The store has popped up in the same building that houses Wilfred’s in the Brewery District at 10429 121 Street NW, Edmonton.

studiobramble/Instagram

The Brewery District location is the beloved ice cream shop’s fifth location in Alberta, and the second in Edmonton.

Look at the colour scheme of the interior; it’s prime chill Instagram photo opportunity.

studio bramble/Instagram

So drop by and try their wonderful ice cream, milkshakes and grab a pint to take home with you too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Made by Marcus (@madebymarcus)

Made By Marcus Brewery District 

Address: 10429 121 Street NW, Edmonton

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Dished
+ Desserts
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT