There's a new Made By Marcus location in Edmonton and it's stunning (PHOTOS)

Ice cream lovers, you are in for a treat! There’s a new Made By Marcus location in Edmonton and it’s so, so stunning.

The store has popped up in the same building that houses Wilfred’s in the Brewery District at 10429 121 Street NW, Edmonton.

The Brewery District location is the beloved ice cream shop’s fifth location in Alberta, and the second in Edmonton.

Look at the colour scheme of the interior; it’s prime chill Instagram photo opportunity.

So drop by and try their wonderful ice cream, milkshakes and grab a pint to take home with you too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Made by Marcus (@madebymarcus)

Made By Marcus Brewery District

Address: 10429 121 Street NW, Edmonton