With four different great restaurants under one roof, Edmonton’s 5th St. Food Hall eliminates the guessing game of where to eat next.

Started by the JustCook Kitchens team, this food hall gives chefs the opportunity to showcase their food in one place, and for people to have an amazing selection because of it.

Making it as easy as possible for the chef and customer, they’ve even created their own app for connecting and ordering.

Here are the four restaurants at the 5th St. Food Hall in Northwest Edmonton.

HOM

“Hom” means fragrant, and the dishes here certainly are. Made entirely from scratch, these rich and flavourful dishes are inspired by several Asian cuisines, most of which would be Thai and Indonesian food. In addition to the large menu of soup, rice dishes, noodle bowls, and more, HOM often has brunch and weekly specials.

Three Foodies

Getting its name for the three chefs that run this inventive kitchen, Three Foodies take classic Western dishes and put its own fun spin on them. The chicken pot poutine is a fan favourite, and if you’re brave enough you can order Da Mammoth Burger. This one sandwich has pulled pork, roast beef, bacon, and four mozzarella sticks, so be very hungry when you arrive.

Backstairs Burger

Boasting the best burgers and milkshakes in Edmonton, Backstairs Burgers is run by two classically trained chefs. Made with fresh and local ingredients, the menu here includes a croquet madame burger, hot chicken sandwich, and the O.G. cheeseburger. The sides here are unlike any food you’ve likely seen before, like the bibimbap Mac and cheese.

Seitans

Serving up southern-inspired food, Seitans is an entirely plant-based menu that includes sandwiches, sides, brunch, and much more, with a specialty in pizza and fried “chicken.” The food here is hearty and flavourful, like the Korean Hawaiian Pizza, with bean curd “bacon,” pineapple, kimchee, gochujang oil, and sesame seeds.

5th St. Food Hall

Address: 10344 105 Street NW, Edmonton

