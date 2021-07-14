Go ahead and get a delicious slice or the whole pie, we have the best pizza places in Edmonton to check out at least once.

From deep dish style to thin crust, Edmonton’s pizza scene is ready to be devoured.

Boasting authentic, hand-tossed thin crust pizza, Ragazzi is a go to if you are in the mood for Italian, New York-style pizza.

Address: 8110 82 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-414-0500

Established in 2018, Campio Brewing Co. dishes out a lot more than just some good cold brews. Their deep dish pizzas are legendary, from The Big MacDavid (iconic burger ingredients teamed up with a reference to the Oilers captain? Oh yes) to the Forager, the thick crispy edged pizzas are spectacular.

Address: 10257 105 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 587-635-1952

Sepp’s Pizza dishes out massive, mouth watering New York-style pizza pies. Overflowing with toppings, The Double Pep and The Meat Lover are classics. If you are a simple cheese lover, Sepp’s Classic Cheese is fire.

Address: 11053 86 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-479-5382

With nearly 20 different creations to choose from, Rosso Pizzeria prides itself on its Italian authenticity, lengthy drink menu and house-made gelatos and desserts.

Address: 8738 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-5382

Out of the many pizza places in Edmonton, High Dough brings with it a trendy, forward-thinking vibe it its menu. From it’s eclectic pizza names (You Make Me Thick, Baba Was A Hippie, Gido Was a Rolling Stone, just to name a couple) to its stellar drink menu, High Dough is one spot you don’t want to skip out on.

Address: 8424 109 Street Edmonton

Phone: 780-757-2600

Old fashioned dough, cooked with passion in an old fashioned oven. That’s what Pink Gorilla Pizzeria is all about, offering their pizza on regular, thin, or gluten-friendly crust. They don’t shy away from making their pizzas a little different too, take the Pineapple Jam & Ham or Spicy Gingered Beef for example. Bon appetit!

Address: 7018 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-660-0060

Serving up thin crust, individual-sized pizzas with fun, wild names like Peaches & Cream, Finger Lick’n Smokey Chick’n and Holy Shiitake, LOVEPIZZA will give you a distinctive pizza experience.

Address: 10196 109 Street Edmonton

Phone: 587-520-9734

Address: 5011 Mullen Road NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-440-3553

