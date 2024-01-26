7 free and cheap things to do on Valentine's Day in Edmonton

When there’s a chill in the air, there’s certainly an opportunity for romance. Nothing hits quite like the dark, dreary days of February being brightened up by an exciting Valentine’s Day date on the calendar.

Given the rising cost of everything biting into our bank accounts these days, we thought we’d put together a list of free and cheap Valentine’s Day ideas so that you can still have fun without hurting that wallet!

From winter festivals to cheap eats, check out our roundup of seven free and cheap Valentine’s Day dates in Edmonton.

Snow sculptures, fire sculptures, skating, live music, and more. The Silver Skate Festival is the city’s longest-running winter festival, and it makes for a great spot to kick back and relax with your boyfriend this Valentine’s Day.

Head down to IKEA, where you and your Valentine can enjoy two delicious three-course meals for just $34.99. When you’re finished, browse the showroom for a while — it sounds like a fun time to us!

A date at the Muttart Conservatory is always romantic, with more than 700 species of plants in three climate-regulated biomes. Plus, with Valentine’s Day falling on a Wednesday (adult-only night), you can take in all of the pyramid’s stunning displays while sipping on a cocktail or two. Plus, with admission coming in at under $20 each, you really can’t go wrong!

Cook dinner together

Skip the restaurant and spend some time in the kitchen with your date! It’s a fun way to spend some quality time together, and you can be as creative with it as you want.

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the winter is always perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton to do exactly that with your Valentine. It’s some of the best fun you can have during the winter in the city, and skate rentals are free at a few city locations!

What: Head downtown with your date and marvel at the stunning ice sculptures around Rogers Place! Chiseled, Edmonton’s international ice competition, recently finished its carving portion. A huntress with a tiger, a dragon queen, and a giant moon are just some of the incredible sculptures that can be viewed for free all month long in the ICE District.

Spend a quiet evening indoors and check out our roundup of Edmonton’s coziest cafes! Curl up on a chair by the fire and relax with something hot and delicious. It’s cheaper than going to a restaurant, and it’ll warm you up inside and out!