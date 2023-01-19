A visit to the Muttart Conservatory in Edmonton is always a treat, and a new exhibit makes for a good reason to return to the lush location in the city.

A huge Earth is currently floating high above the feature pyramid, titled “Gaia,” which is a touring artwork by UK-based artist Luke Jerram, who is known globally for his large-scale public artworks, including the Museum of the Moon, which was on exhibit at the Muttart back in 2018.

You might also like: You can wander through a steep canyon on an ice walk in Jasper (PHOTOS)

Edmonton named one of the best places to live in Canada

Edmonton has named 15 of its snowplows and they are on point

When you visit the Muttart not only do you get to enjoy more than 700 species of plants in three climate-regulated biomes, this Earthy artwork is seven metres in diameter and features detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface.

“The artwork provides the opportunity to see our planet on this scale, floating in three dimensions,” the Muttart Conservatory said on its website.

The artwork has been all over the world since 2018 including in Hong Kong, Australia, Europe, USA and at the Natural History Museum in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

The artwork is 1.8 million times smaller than the real Earth and slowly rotates, making one revolution every four minutes.

“The installation aims to create a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment,’ the Muttart added.

Gaia went on display on January 14 and will run until February 26, 2023.

You can buy admission tickets here, and if you are looking for an experience with no kids involved, there is also an adults-only option offered every Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm.

Gaia at the Muttary Conservatory

When: Now until February 26, 2023

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 – 96A Street)