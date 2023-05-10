NewsCurated

8 cute things to do with your mom on Mother's Day weekend in Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
May 10 2023, 4:28 pm
Prostock-studio/Shutterstock │ Chay_Tee/Shutterstock

Your mom deserves to be treated this Mother’s Day.

The annual day to celebrate everything moms do for us is just around the corner, and thankfully, there’s no shortage of things to do in Edmonton that will make your mom feel appreciated.

From gorgeous blooming flowers to a trip to the spa, check out some of the best activities to do with your mom this Mother’s Day.

Go to Brew and Bloom

Brew and Bloom Cafe & Floral Studio: Inside Edmonton's magical café and shop

What: This elegant and cozy cafe is the perfect place to take your mom this Mother’s Day weekend. It looks like something out of a secret garden fantasy, and once you’re finished your meal, pick up a bouquet of flowers for your mom from the cafe’s floral shop.

Address: 10550 115th Street NW

Muttart Conservatory

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do with your mom this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round; hours vary throughout the week
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 adult admission

Go to the spa

Best spas to visit in Edmonton when you need a spring refresh (PHOTOS)

New Africa/Shutterstock

What: Moms deserve to be spoiled this Mother’s Day, why not treat her to a day at the spa? Springtime is the season of renewal and rejuvenation, and we’re sure she deserves a bit of a refresh. We’ve curated a list of some of Edmonton’s best spas to help your mom relax a bit this weekend.

Explore a greenhouse/garden centre

7 of the best locally owned garden centres in and around Edmonton (PHOTOS)

Amy Lutz/Shutterstock

What: Spend some quality time with your mom wandering around the vast spaces at local Edmonton garden centres. What could be more peaceful than admiring all those gorgeous plants and flowers? Check out some of the best garden centres in and around the city here.

Go for a nice brunch

Best brunch spots in Edmonton to check out at least once

@oeb_breakfast/Instagram

What: Why not take your mom for brunch this weekend? Edmonton’s home to plenty of fantastic breakfast spots for you to take advantage of this Mother’s Day Sunday. Check out our roundup of the best brunch spots in the city.

Elk Island National Park

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. If your mom is the outdoorsy type, she’ll definitely enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park.

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

Check out the Royal Alberta Museum

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton! Best of all, with temperatures poised to be as hot as parts of Florida this weekend, your mom will appreciate being in an air-conditioned space.
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

See the blooming trees

6 places to see gorgeous blooming flowers this spring in Edmonton

Nancy Kennedy/Shutterstock │ @districtedmonton/Instagram

What: While we may not have the pretty cherry blossom trees that bloom every spring in places like Vancouver, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees that are just as stunning once they blossom. Flowers are beginning to bud on these gorgeous trees, and we think your mom would love a walk in the park to see these stunning floral displays. Check out our roundup of the best parks to see beautiful blooming trees in Edmonton.

+ News
+ Curated
