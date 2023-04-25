7 of the best locally owned garden centres in and around Edmonton (PHOTOS)

We’re starting to see leaves bud on the trees, and it won’t be long before the city is blooming from top to bottom.

May is almost here, which means gardening season is upon us. Whether you’re a total green thumb or just enjoy the sights and smells of all the plants, there are plenty of excellent centres to check out around Edmonton.

Here are our picks for the seven best locally owned garden centres in Edmonton:

This family-owned greenhouse in Sherwood Park has been in business for over 50 years and has been a go-to spot for just as long. It has everything from vegetables to herbs, flowers, trees, shrubs and houseplants.

Address: 52337 Range Road 232, Sherwood Park

This greenhouse space got its start in 1979 as a therapy program for adults with developmental disabilities and has since grown into a thriving business. It’s a great place to stop by for all kinds of annuals, perennials, poinsettias, and much more.

Address: 3151 97th Street

Kuhlman’s has been family owned and operated in Edmonton since 1962. They are known for their own-grown plants, shrubs, and vegetables, and the family also makes a pretty good sauerkraut.

Address: 1320 167th Avenue

BMR Greenhouse has been growing a massive selection of annuals, perennials, pond plants, and so much more for decades. The greenhouse also uses environmentally conscious methods for pest control, such as ladybugs, rather than harmful chemicals.

Address: 24176 Township Road 500, Leduc County

Also known as Ellerslie Gift & Garden, this garden centre is a fantastic place to find house plants in addition to all sorts of annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, and so much more.

Address: 10008 6th Avenue SW

This family-owned greenhouse has been in operation since 1958, and they are passionate about growing plants. Here, you’ll find a massive variety of plants, of which more than 90% are grown on-site.

Address: 22324 Highway 14 Sherwood Park

Not only are the grounds of this garden centre gorgeous, but there’s also a cute little garden cafe where you can take in all of the sights while sipping your coffee. Greenland is family-owned and has been a go-to destination for over 30 years.

Address: 23108 Highway 16, Sherwood Park