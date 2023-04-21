Springtime is the season of renewal and rejuvenation, and we all deserve a bit of a refresh. What better way to do that than a trip to the spa?

Whether you’re looking for a luxurious retreat or something a little more budget-friendly, we’ve put together a list of some of the best spots in Edmonton to help you unwind and renew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bliss YogaSpa & Integrated Wellness (@blissyogaspa)

Bliss YogaSpa is a luxurious and award-winning 8,000-square-foot facility with fourteen treatment rooms, three laser rooms, and IV therapy “pods.” It’s the perfect spot that’s guaranteed to leave you feeling brand-new.

Address: 5954 Mullen Way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC COLLEGE (@mccollegegroup)

Anyone looking to treat themselves on a budget should look no further than the student spa at MC College. They offer a wide variety of services at super affordable rates, all under the careful eye of college instructors.

Address: Unit 301, 10345 107th Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kaavish (@kaavish.spa)

Kaavish brings the luxury of a premium spa right to the comfort of your home. You’ll definitely notice a spring glow after their services, which include a variety of medical esthetics services.

Address: 250 Kaska Road, Sherwood Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Body Polish Day Spa 📍YEG (@bodypolishdayspa)

This spot always gets top marks for its manicures/pedicures and facial services. It’s clean and welcoming and was rated the top day spa in Northern Alberta in 2021.

Address: 9622 165th Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JW Marriott Edmonton (@jwmarriottedm)

Easily one of the most luxurious spa experiences in Alberta. Located in the upscale JW Marriott in the ICE District, you’ll feel on top of the world after an afternoon in this posh retreat.

Address: 10344 102nd Street

You might also like: A highly anticipated taproom serving incredible pizza just opened in Edmonton

You can check out an Alberta lake where they filmed Brokeback Mountain

Canadian wins big after playing his late girlfriend's favourite slot at casino

European Spa

A world-class experience at an affordable price. This full-service spa includes several medical services, including Botox, Juvederm, and other treatments.

Address: 17242 95th Avenue