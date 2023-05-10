Edmonton is forecasted to be as hot as parts of FLORIDA soon

After a wild streak of warm temperatures last week, Edmonton is set to heat up again soon, even being as warm as Florida at one point.

We know the May forecast for Alberta called for some sweltering temperatures, but this month has really been a warm one!

The city is being treated to wild temps heading into the weekend, sitting in the mid-20s before REALLY turning up the heat to end the weekend, hitting 27°C on Sunday.

Monday is the hottest day in the forecast with a staggering high of 31°C and Tuesday dips down to *just* 27°C. Bring out that sunscreen!

We poked around and the temperatures in Edmonton on Monday will surpass the forecasted high in Miami, Florida, which is set to see 30°C and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Down in Tampa, temperatures there are set to tie the high Edmonton is forecasted to see on Monday at 31°C.

If the forecast holds up, Edmonton will also be hotter than Fort Lauderdale, which is set to see 30°C on Monday.

So make some plans and make sure to enjoy the warmth moving its way into the city soon. And don’t forget to stay hydrated!

If you are no fan of the heat, we’ve also rounded up ways to beat the heat in the city, too.