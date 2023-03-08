There’s a cafe in Edmonton that looks like something out of a secret garden fantasy.

Brew and Bloom is an elegant and cozy cafe on a quiet street in the Oliver neighbourhood. It serves coffee, tea, cakes, and a full menu offering brunch, lunch, and dinner.

The restaurant is adorned with silk flowers carefully arranged throughout to create one super Instagrammable spot. Two areas are available for seating: beneath The Flower Tree, which is the original installation, or under the Flower House, the most recent addition.

“Escape reality by entering this incredible and immersive dining area and surround yourself with thousands of falling florals, including peonies, hydrangeas, roses and orchids,” according to the cafe’s website.

It’s not just an eye-catching restaurant, however. There is also a boutique floral shop and jewellery, accessories, and homeware for sale at Brew and Bloom.

The cafe opened in February 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic but quickly adapted by turning its indoor space into a retail area while it continued restaurant operations on its floral outdoor patio. It has just gotten busier since then, and reservations are highly recommended.

But enough gushing about how neat this place is; the food is fantastic and the quality of the ingredients is top-notch, according to head chef Parker Regimbald, who spoke to Daily Hive. We tried some of the cafe’s best dishes and drinks, which are rich, delicious, and vibrantly plated, keeping in with the restaurant’s vibe.

The French Onion Burger, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Red Velvet Latte, and Sweet Velvet Latte were some of the items we sampled.

The Sweet Velvet Latte came first and was a Vietnamese-style coffee garnished with a cloud of cotton candy on top. The espresso pours over the cotton candy, which dissolves and sweetens the iced drink.

Next was the Red Velvet Latte, an iced-latte drink topped with whipped cream and a slice of red velvet cake. It was pink, delicious, totally Instagrammable, and well worth the try.

The Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, with its signature pink fettuccine noodles, was embellished with flower petals and a layer of breadcrumbs that gave the dish a nice texture with the creamy sauce.

It was a delightful surprise to discover how delicious the burgers in this restaurant are. The French Onion Burger had a unique and crispy fried tapioca layer that was mixed with chives. It gives the burger a nice bit of crunch on top of the caramelized onions.

It’s obvious why this place has become so popular. Whether you’re stopping by for a meal or a coffee date with a friend, this charming and photo-worthy spot has something for everyone.

Address: 10550 115th Street NW

