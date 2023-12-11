10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: December 11 to 15

We’re just about halfway through December, and there are all kinds of fantastic things to see and do in Edmonton this week.

From an evening at the theatre to all kinds of stunning holiday light displays, check out these events as we count down to the final days of 2023:

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: December 1, 2023, to January 4, 2024

Tickets: $15.95 adult admission

What: Are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit by Santa Claus himself? The dates for the Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre are out, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!

When: December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $21.69 to $28.21; tickets can be found here

What: Candy Cane Lane is one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays and has become a staple over its more than 50-year history. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.

When: Until January 1

Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue

Tickets: Free

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Thursday as they face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning!

When: December 14 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Get them here

What: A staple of the holiday season for many, A Christmas Carol is back at the Citadel Theatre. Based on the Charles Dickens classic, it’s the perfect way to ring in the holiday season.

When: November 25 to December 23

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Tickets: Start at $80.25; get them here

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends, on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

When: Lights up December 7

Where: Alberta Legislature – 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Free

What: Returning for its fifth year, the Edmonton Christmas Market is three weeks of market venues with local Alberta vendors, light displays, culinary experiences, roving performances, live theatre, family-friendly workshops, tasty treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a healthy dollop of holiday cheer!

When: November 29 to December 17

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Tickets: Get them here

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the skating rink at the ICE District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Tickets: Free

What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket