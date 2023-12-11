10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: December 11 to 15

We’re just about halfway through December, and there are all kinds of fantastic things to see and do in Edmonton this week.
From an evening at the theatre to all kinds of stunning holiday light displays, check out these events as we count down to the final days of 2023:
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
View this post on Instagram
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Zoominescence
What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.
Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton
When: December 1, 2023, to January 4, 2024
Tickets: $15.95 adult admission
Glow
View this post on Instagram
What: Are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit by Santa Claus himself? The dates for the Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre are out, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!
When: December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
Tickets: $21.69 to $28.21; tickets can be found here
Candy Cane Lane
View this post on Instagram
What: Candy Cane Lane is one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays and has become a staple over its more than 50-year history. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.
When: Until January 1
Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue
Tickets: Free
Hit up an Oilers game
View this post on Instagram
What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Thursday as they face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning!
When: December 14 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Get them here
A Christmas Carol at the Citadel Theatre
View this post on Instagram
What: A staple of the holiday season for many, A Christmas Carol is back at the Citadel Theatre. Based on the Charles Dickens classic, it’s the perfect way to ring in the holiday season.
When: November 25 to December 23
Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue
Tickets: Start at $80.25; get them here
Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature
What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends, on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!
When: Lights up December 7
Where: Alberta Legislature – 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Tickets: Free
Edmonton Christmas Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Returning for its fifth year, the Edmonton Christmas Market is three weeks of market venues with local Alberta vendors, light displays, culinary experiences, roving performances, live theatre, family-friendly workshops, tasty treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a healthy dollop of holiday cheer!
When: November 29 to December 17
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Tickets: Get them here
Go ice skating
What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the skating rink at the ICE District is a must-visit!
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
Tickets: Free
Borealis Lights
View this post on Instagram
What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.
When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert
Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket