Pickard shares adorable moment with Oilers kid reporter after big win

The Edmonton Oilers got some help from an unexpected source in last night’s 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Back-up goaltender Calvin Pickard started in just his second game of the season for the Oilers and put in a stellar performance, stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

Pickard’s play earned him one of the game’s three stars, which meant he stuck around after the game ended for a brief interview. Usually, the interview would be with someone working for the organization. However, with the Oilers hosting their Next-Gen Night, the 31-year-old veteran goaltender instead chatted with seven-year-old Christine Ching.

Ching was very excited about the Oilers extending their winning streak.

“We’ve won seven in a row!” yelled an excited Ching.

You heard it here first ☝️ pic.twitter.com/Y5rhZGGd1T — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 11, 2023

Pickard, being the seasoned veteran he is, was able to field the excitement expertly, looking up to the cheering crowd and simply saying, “We certainly have.”

Though the New Brunswick native didn’t face many shots in the first and second periods, with New Jersey only managing 12 in the first 40 minutes, Pickard had to be sharp in the third period as the Devils hurled 14 shots at him.

It was an impressive showing, especially when you consider the fact that he hadn’t started in a game in just under four weeks.

“Can’t put too much pressure on yourself when you don’t play very often,” Pickard told reporters after the game. “[I feel] good in practice, I wanted to just keep it going… I feel good about my game right now.”

Perhaps his best save of the night came in the dying minutes as the Devils pulled their goalie and the Oilers were holding on to a 3-1 lead.

New Jersey superstar Jack Hughes had two point-blank chances at the side of the net that Pickard was able to deny. The play then moved back up the ice, where Evander Kane potted the empty net goal to ensure the win.

Luckily the win allowed for a sweet moment between Pickard and Ching. There were plenty of other moments throughout Edmonton’s Next-Gen game that made for some pretty entertaining hockey as well, including the revelation that Hunter the mascot has a son!

The Oilers unfortunately won’t have the kids around all season. They will go back to regular programming on Tuesday when Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks visit Rogers Place.