Matthew Perry, Hamas, Justin-Sophie split among Canadians' top-trending Google searches

Google has just released its annual “Year in Search” round-up for 2023, and it looks like many Canadians were curious about the same things, with Matthew Perry, Hamas, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s split with Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau being some of them.

“From learning about international news to keeping up with sporting events, the trending searches in news and events give us insights into what Canadians cared about,” reads the post.

And the results have been quite revealing.

While Canadians love hockey, other sports-related searches included the Women’s World Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup. Regarding current events, many sought to understand the Israel and Gaza conflict better, while other trending news stories included the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing and the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Unsurprisingly, Barbenheimer dominated movie-related searches in pop culture while the Canadian-shot HBO series The Last of Us was trending this year.

Canadians were most curious about athletes like Damar Hamlin. Jeremy Renner was also the most searched person after his near-fatal snowplow accident.

According to the most searched Google questions, Canadians were curious about the Titanic, Elvis Presley, and King Charles.

Read on to find out the most popular searches in Canada in 2023.

News and events

Women’s World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup War in Israel and Gaza Jeremy Renner Inter Miami Titan Submersible Hurricane Lee Chandrayaan-3 Temu Turkey-Syria earthquake

Athletes

Damar Hamlin Connor Bedard Travis Kelce Adam Johnson David Beckham Ryan O’Reilly Jon Jones Patrick Kane Bruce Boudreau Kylian Mbappe

Movies

Oppenheimer Barbie Sound of Freedom Everything Everywhere All at Once John Wick 4 The Meny The Super Mario Bros. Movie Killer of the Flower Moon Cocaine Bear Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

TV shows

The Last of Us Ginny & Georgia Daily Jones & the Six Kaleidoscope Queen Charlotte That 90s Show Beef The Idol Fall of the House of Usher One Piece

People

Jeremy Renner Danny Masterson Lil Tay Tucker Carlson Brendan Fraser David Beckham Pedro Pascal Jenna Ortega Bruce Willis Jamie Foxx

People who passed away

Matthew Perry Sinéad O’Connor Tina Turner Ken Block Suzanne Somers Gordon Lightfoot Jerry Springer Lisa Marie Presley Bob Barker Jimmy Buffett

How questions

How deep is the Titanic? How old was Elvis when he died? How old is King Charles? How long is the Barbie movie? How many episodes in The Last of Us? How much are Taylor Swift tickets? How old is Lil Tay? How many people died on the Titanic? How old is Pamela Anderson? How old is John Tory?

What questions

What is Hamas? What is happening in Israel and Gaza? What is quiet quitting? What is the Willow Project? What is Threads? What is Oppenheimer about? What is Temy? What is femicide? What killed Mickey Mouse? What is the Burning Man Festival?

Why questions

Why is Israel-Hamas at war? Why is Kleenex leaving Canada? Why were teddy bears invented? Why are people boycotting Starbucks? Why do moose shed their antlers? Why was Don Lemon fired? Why is Gwyneth Paltrow in court? Why is Twitter now X? Why is the air quality bad today? Why did Justin and Sophie separate?