A concert based on a super popular video game is coming to Edmonton

Prepare to say goodbye to the grind and embark on a new journey at the old family farm because a unique concert experience is coming to Edmonton next spring.

Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons, curated by Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe, is taking place at the Myer Horowitz Theatre on Tuesday, March 28, 2024.

Music from the adorable and addictive video game’s soundtrack will be played by a live orchestra, promising an “intimate and immersive” live concert experience.

“Join us at the Festival of Seasons and experience the magic of Stardew Valley like never before,” the concert website reads.

Initial concert dates for Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons were announced in October; however, the event sold out within minutes. This week, more cities were added to the tour calendar to keep up with demand, including the stop in Edmonton.

Stardew Valley is a pixelated farm simulation game revolving around farming, foraging, mining, and fishing in a small town. It’s beloved for its relaxing gameplay, funny characters and storylines.

So, whether you’re a fan of the game or know someone who is, this will definitely be a concert worth checking out!

Tickets for Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons go on sale today.

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2024, at 8 pm

Where: Myer Horowitz Theatre — 8900 114th Street NW

Tickets: $60-$90; get them here