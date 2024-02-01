10 fantastic things to do this weekend in Edmonton: February 2 to 4

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

February has arrived, the sun is shining, and we’re kicking off a new month with a ton of fantastic events and things to do this weekend in Edmonton.

From the magical Flying Canoë Volant to stargazing at Elk Island National Park, check out these 10 incredible things happening in YEG.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flying Canoe Volant (@yegcanoevolant)

What: This festival honours French Canadian, Metis, and Indigenous traditions and is one of Edmonton’s biggest winter celebrations. The Flying Canoë Volant is loosely based on the French Canadian legend of the Flying Canoe, which tells of voyageurs who strike a deal with the devil to make their birch-bark canoe fly so they can see their loved ones, but are instead condemned to soar the skies forever. Take in stunningly illuminated scenes and live performers for a memorable night in Edmonton’s French Quarter.

When: January 31 to February 3

Where: Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité francophone — 8627 Rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91st Street)

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feed the Soul Dining Week (@feedthesoulyeg)

What: Feed the Soul Edmonton, which runs from February 2 to 11, is the first-ever citywide dining event showcasing Black-owned businesses. Feed the Soul YEG will feature 13 unique restaurants, including brick-and-mortar, home-based, and online eateries. Throughout Edmonton’s Black History Month, diners will be treated to vibrant, flavorful dishes.

When: February 2 to 11

Where: Various participating restaurants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Hockey League (@chlhockey)

What: The WHL Battle of Alberta is ON this weekend, with the Edmonton Oil Kings set to take on the Calgary Hitmen at Rogers Place Friday night.

When: February 2 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: $23.75; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chenxin Jin (@team_mighty_layla)

What: Hit up Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park and try out one of the city’s brand-new ice bikes! The ice bikes are stable and offer an accessible activity to those who can’t skate, giving even more people a chance to glide around local ice rinks.

Where: Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park — 13221 Buena Vista Road NW

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Singh (@richashots)

What: Take part in two unique experiences this month at Elk Island National Park: snowshoeing and stargazing! With a park interpreter and Orion as your guide, settle in next to a campfire, gaze up into a sky full of stars and learn to navigate the night sky of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve.

When: Saturday, February 3

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $46 plus park pass

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this February at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The LEGO Movie: 10th Anniversary will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, February 3

Where: Various Cineplex locations

You might also like: The wacky and outrageous Red Bull Soapbox Race is coming to Edmonton

Hozier is bringing his smash-hit tour to Edmonton this summer

8 awesome things to do in Edmonton this month that are totally free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the other incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished up.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. With its archaeology, Indigenous studies, work-life industry sections, and Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this weekend!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiseled / Ice On Whyte (@chiseledyeg)

What: Chiseled, Edmonton’s international ice competition, recently finished its carving portion, and now organizers want the public to vote for their favourite displays. A huntress and tiger, a dragon queen, and a giant moon are just some of the incredible sculptures that can be viewed for free all month long in the ICE District.

When: Until February 28

Where: 10220 104th Avenue NW