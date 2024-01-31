The wacky and outrageous Red Bull Soapbox Race is coming to Edmonton

Get ready for a wild ride, because Red Bull is bringing its wacky and outrageous soapbox race to Edmonton this summer.

The Red Bull Soapbox Race is a race of non-motorized carts down a custom course featuring all kinds of wacky rides. On June 22, Queen Elizabeth Park Road will turn into a racetrack made up of all sorts of turns, jumps and obstacles.

This is one event you definitely won’t want to miss out on.

Teams of up to five members will perform a skit before launching their carts down the course. Drivers will have to navigate obstacles to log the fastest time, but speed isn’t the only way to win a prize! The teams will also be judged on their creativity and cart design, as well as the showmanship of their brief skit.

You might also like: Alberta government is hiring for 200+ jobs and some pay nearly $250K

Canada's rental vacancy rate sinks to a 36-year low

Connor McDavid stars in hilarious video announcing new endorsement

“Soapbox challenges the most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to prototype and create the wackiest of rides. Up for it? Then prepare to propel your car to the finish line and hope gravity is on your side. Welcome to the pinnacle of non-motor-racing!”

After an application process, including submitting sketches of the race car design, approximately 60 teams from across the country will be selected to participate in the soapbox race.

So, do you think you have what it takes to rule the world of non-motor-racing? You have until March 27 to apply.

Red Bull Soapbox Race

When: June 22, 2024

Where: Queen Elizabeth Park Road