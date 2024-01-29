EventsConcerts

Hozier is bringing his smash-hit tour to Edmonton this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jan 29 2024, 5:57 pm
Hozier is bringing his smash-hit tour to Edmonton this summer
Hozier (Ben Houdijk/Shutterstock)

Irish singer/songwriter Hozier is currently on his most extensive headlining run in North America, and he’s taking the tour through Edmonton this summer.

The Grammy-nominated superstar is bringing his Unreal Unearth Tour to Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, August 24.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 2 at noon. Other Canadian dates just added include Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg.

 

Hozier is a multi-platinum artist whose breakout debut single, “Take Me to Church,” dominated the charts around the world. His debut album went six times platinum in Ireland and multi-platinum in several other countries.

The BBC Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Teen Choice Awards winner debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart with his third studio album, Unreal Unearth. The album was also named to a variety of best of 2023 year-end lists, including Rolling StoneEsquire, and American Songwriter, on the strength of hits like “Eat Your Young” and “All Things End.”

Hozier

Hozier/Facebook

Eight-time Grammy nominee Allison Russell is also joining Hozier for his highly anticipated show.

Hozier: Unreal Unearth Tour

When: August 24, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104 Ave NW, Edmonton
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting Friday, February 2 at noon.

